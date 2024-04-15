Middlesex rabbi guilty on sex charge: This week in Central Jersey history, April 15-21

Rabbi Aryeh Goodman of East Brunswick, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to paying to have sex with an underage victim, it was reported on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

April 16, 2019: At a packed funeral, mourners said goodbye to Westfield High School Principal Dr. Derrick Nelson, 44, of Plainfield, who died the previous week following complications from donating bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France who he did not know.

Rutgers University and its faculty union reached an agreement on a new contract on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

April 16: A contract agreement was reached between Rutgers University and its faculty union, including raises for teaching and graduate assistants, and addressing social justice issues.

April 17: It was reported a female student at East Brunswick High School was attacked the previous week, fending off punches and anti-Muslim slurs until her hijab was yanked off her head. Video of the attack was viewed thousands of times and stirred outrage from community members who packed a Board of Education meeting to protest the incident and the school's response to it.

April 18: Worried that New Jersey's power plant operator, Newark-based Public Service Enterprise Group, would follow through on its threat to shutter the state's nuclear fleet, regulators approved $300 million a year in subsidies for the facilities to be paid through residents' electric bills.

April 18: Pedro Vergara, 55, of Branchburg, was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for smuggling weapons, including assault rifles, to Paraguay.

April 19: The acclaimed drama, "Too Heavy for Your Pocket," 2017 winner of the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award, would open Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, closing out the theater's 2018-19 season, as the theater prepared to move to a new location in the fall, it was reported.

April 19: It was reported the Somerset County Baseball Tournament had been seeded, and Hillsborough was awarded the No. 1 seed.

10 years ago

Wilbur Banks of Plainfield (left) had his last-minute tax return done by Mark R. Savitt with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Piscataway.

April 16, 2014: According to the Internal Revenue Service, New Jersey broke a record in regard to the number of electronically filed returns, it was reported.

April 16: It was reported that, according to the latest Monmouth University/Asbury Park Press poll, public satisfaction with New Jersey's superstorm Sandy recovery effort had dipped below 50 percent for the first time since the storm hit in October 2012.

April 17: Quick action by an employee of Central Jersey Rare Coin Shop in Bound Brook foiled a robbery attempt by a man brandishing a handgun.

April 18-19: Comedienne Kathy Griffin performed Friday, April 18, 2014, at Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, and Saturday, April 19, 2014, at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

April 19: The state Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal of three former teachers in the Bridgewater-Raritan School District who were denied tenure because the time they served as replacements would not be counted toward qualifying for tenure, it was reported.

April 19: It was reported that in high school baseball, Sayreville scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning and beat J.F. Kennedy, 4-3.

1999

April 15, 1999: A Superior Court jury in New Brunswick awarded Marta Enriquez, 54, of Bound Brook, who claimed a New Brunswick gynecologist injured her while performing a hysterectomy, $2.1 million, $100,000 of that going to her husband, Bonfilio, for loss of services.

April 15: An unidentified student, a sophomore at Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield, was pierced in the thigh after falling on a javelin during a track meet in Manville. The student did not sustain serious injury.

April 16: Slawomir Razniak, of Somerville, was sentenced to 17 years in jail for a drunken-driving crash that killed Dennis Rossi, of Hillsborough.

April 17: Cry Cry Cry, the folk trio of Dar Williams, Lucy Kaplansky and Richard Shindell, performed at McCarter Theatre in Princeton.

April 17: The New Jersey Devils beat the Predators, 4-1, earning an NHL road record of 28 wins.

April 17-18: The 26th annual Flemington Crafts Festival was held at the Flemington Fairgrounds in Raritan Township.

John J. Korman Jr. was indicted on Wednesday, April 21, 1999, in the 1995 shooting death of Paula Strazdas of Plainfield.

April 21: John J. Korman Jr., 49, of North Plainfield, was indicted in the 1995 shooting death of Paula Strazdas, 34, of Plainfield. Korman had been indicted in November 1998 in the beating death of Nancy Nott, 21, also of Plainfield. The new indictment meant Korman could face the death penalty in a future trial.

1974

New Brunswick High School’s John Puccio speeds past Edison catcher Bob Mirabelle to score a run in the second inning of Monday, April 15, 1974’s game. Plate umpire Ed Sinicki watches the play, which climaxed a successful delayed double steal for the Zebras. New Brunswick won 6-4.

April 15, 1974: In high school baseball, New Brunswick High School beat Edison, 6-4, for its first victory in two games.

April 17: A branch office of the Somerset Hills and County National Bank in Bernards was robbed of about $4,000.

April 17: The Franklin Township High School baseball team beat Bridgewater West, 1-0, without a hit.

April 18: A key hurdle was cleared for a package of bills requiring health insurance policies to cover babies from birth when the New Jersey Assembly Banking and Insurance Committee approved it without amendment or a dissenting vote.

April 19: The regular seven-man police shift in South River reported to work as scheduled at 7 a.m., according to Chief Michael P. Szoke, although the previous night's entire 11 p.m. shift of five men had called in sick in defiance of a court order issued earlier in the day.

April 21: "The New Breed" trio would perform on Monday, April 22, 1974, at the Highland Park Public Library, it was reported.

1924

April 16, 1924: James Dugan, Arthur Schlunsen and George Jenner of New Market saved the lives of Emma and Bertha Berman, ages 16 and 7 respectively, of New Brunswick, who were burned after fumes from gasoline being put in a car ignited.

A scene from “Loyal Lives.”

April 16-17: "Loyal Lives," a melodrama of the Postal Service, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

April 17: The South River baseball team beat Jamesburg High, 4-2.

April 18: Three men and a woman, employes of the E.R. Squibb & Sons plant in New Brunswick, were injured as the result of an ether explosion in the control laboratory of the plant.

