Middlesex County unveils $22.8 million sewer rehabilitation project

An estimated $22.8 million project will enhance the efficiency and reliability of Middlesex County Utilities Authority's (MCUA) wastewater treatment operations.

MCUA, along with the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank announced the project Tuesday when a ceremonial groundbreaking was held at the Authority in Sayreville.

The Return Sludge Pump Station (RSPS) Rehabilitation project marks a significant investment in the ongoing commitment of the MCUA to environmental stewardship and public health in Central Jersey, according to Middlesex County officials.

The project will be financed by a loan through NJ Water Bank, boosted by funding from EPA allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It is scheduled for completion in about three years.

“This project underscores our commitment to the highest standards of wastewater treatment and environmental protection,” Middlesex County Utilities Authority Executive Director Joseph Cryan said. “By modernizing our infrastructure and enhancing operational efficiency, we continue to uphold our mission of safeguarding public health and preserving the environment for future generations while keeping prices down for our ratepayers.”

Real estate: Here are the latest home sales in the Central Jersey market

MCUA owns and operates a regional wastewater collection and treatment system that serves 36 towns in Middlesex County and portions of Somerset and Union counties. It ensures the proper treatment of wastewater from more than 943,000 residential, commercial and industrial sources before discharge into the Raritan Bay and Raritan River, in compliance with stringent environmental regulations.

According to county officials, the RSPS Rehabilitation targets the essential infrastructure originally constructed as part of an expansion that took place in the 1970s. These stations play a vital role in maintaining the concentration of activated sludge in the oxygenation tanks, a key component of the biological treatment process. The project includes the installation of new plug valves, pipe segments, flow meters and waste sludge pumps, along with necessary repairs and cleaning.

MCUA said it will ensure minimal disruptions to plant operations and seamless functionality throughout the construction process.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County NJ unveils $22.8 million sewer rehabilitation project