Middlesex County lottery player wins $220,895 playing Jersey Cash 5

A lottery player in Middlesex County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Thursday.

One ticket sold at Cooke Avenue Food Mart, 24 Cooke Ave. in Carteret matched all five numbers to win the $220,895 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Thursday, March 14 were: 04, 06, 30, 40 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 03.

Cooke Avenue Food Mart gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Jersey Cash 5 $220,895 winning ticket sold in Middlesex County