Middlesex County home sales for the week of June 23, 2024

Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
·4 min read

Avenel

  • 110 Peach St. $380,000.

  • 405 Douglas Ave. $440,000.

Carteret

  • 122 Randolph St. $420,000.

  • 179 Carteret Ave. $450,000.

Colonia

  • 14 Jupiter St. $540,000.

  • 244 McFarlane Road. $450,000.

Cranbury

  • 23 Cherry Drive. $121,017.

Dunellen

  • 387 Prospect Ave. $531,711

East Brunswick

  • 1 Bernard Road. $725,000.

  • 134 Fresh Ponds Road. $855,000.

  • 16 Sudbury Court. $390,000.

  • 21 Flagler St. $652,000.

  • 258 Milltown Road. $603,000.

  • 28 Beaverdam Drive. $1,263,000.

  • 7 Burlington Lane. $922,500.

  • 7 Sherman Ave. $441,000.

  • 8 Fredrick St. $471,000.

  • 159 Crosspointe Drive. $355,000.

  • 47 Larue Lane #E. $300,000.

  • 54 Brunswick Woods Drive #4. $100,000.

Edison

  • 129 Winthrop Road. $890,000.

  • 150 Brower Ave. $810,000.

  • 205 Garfield St. $784,000.

  • 3 Frances Road. $772,000.

  • 34 Parkerson Road. $501,000.

  • 35 Wilk Road. $710,000.

  • 5 Lloyd St. $550,000.

  • 6 Barlow Road. $1,230,000.

  • 698 New Dover Road. $775,000.

  • 8 Watson Court. $1,073,500.

  • 81 Raymond St. $615,000.

  • 115 Wallace St. #15. $280,000.

  • 2303 Deerfield Drive. $470,000.

  • 32 Garfield Park #A. $250,000.

Helmetta

  • 26 Lakeview Drive. $575,000.

Highland Park

  • 1004 Shep Drive. $651,001.

  • 123 S Adelaide Ave. Apt. L6. $245,000.

  • 324 N 5th Ave. $635,000.

  • 40 Lawrence Ave. $550,000.

  • 123 S Adelaide Ave. #1g. $215,000.

  • 123 S Adelaide Ave. #1l. $160,000.

Iselin

  • 350 Kennedy St. $612,000.

  • 40 Wright St. $465,000.

  • 42 Grand Ave. $385,000.

Kendall Park

  • 11 Dillon Road. $560,000.

  • 9 Lafayette Drive. $990,000.

Keyport (Monmouth County)

  • 150 Furman Blvd. $390,000.

  • 208 Hilltop Blvd. $375,000.

  • 370 Ocean Blvd. $440,000.

  • 6 Woodlawn Circle. $325,000.

Matawan (Monmouth County)

  • 207 Henderson Court. $436,000.

  • 21 Minnesota Drive. $230,000.

  • 50 Winding Brook Drive. $890,000.

  • 77 Staghorn Drive. $515,000.

  • 9 Doyle Road. $682,000.

  • 40 Haven Drive #23. $186,667.

Metuchen

  • 104 Midland Ave. $705,000.

  • 17 Rose St. $700,000.

  • 5 Newman St. $700,000.

  • 15 Bridge St. $250,000.

Middlesex

  • 130 Harris Ave. $600,000.

  • 180 Oak Drive. $435,180.

  • 209 Lucia Ave. $495,000.

Milltown

  • 44 South St. $525,000.

  • 96 JF Kennedy Drive. $782,000.

Monmouth Junction

  • 21 Anderson Way. $1,395,000.

  • 2103 Sycamore Court. $390,000.

  • 59 Monica Way. $1,135,000.

Monroe Township

  • 102 Chichester Road. $579,000.

  • 19 Basie Court. $645,640.

  • 195 Blackberry Way. $567,500.

  • 22 Regent Drive. $965,000.

  • 24 Half Acre Road. $575,000.

  • 258 Morning Glory Drive. $780,000.

  • 36 Ardsleigh Place. $450,500.

  • 452 Harmony Way. $520,000.

  • 46 Morgan Way. $685,000.

  • 51 Bordentown Turnpike. $690,000.

  • 83 Longwood Drive. $820,940.

  • 10p Sussex Way. $181,000.

  • 217o Mayflower Way. $275,000.

  • 406a Oxford Lane. $275,000.

  • 59 Casselberry Way. $122,482.

  • 608n Winchester Lane. $182,000.

New Brunswick

  • 20 Prosper St. $585,000.

  • 204 Peyton Place. $802,840.

  • 226 Peyton Place. $774,435.

  • 1233 Edpas Road. $348,000.

North Brunswick

  • 1072 Schmidt Lane. $463,000.

  • 155 Nathan Drive. $443,000.

  • 263 Barkley Place E. $560,000.

  • 339 Hawthorne Road. $571,000.

  • 41 Jared Drive. $585,000.

  • 473 Serviss Ave. $438,000.

  • 5001 N Oaks Blvd. $529,000.

  • 52 Jared Drive. $595,000.

  • 638 Dewey Road. $725,000.

  • 7 Pin Oak Drive. $651,027.

  • 986 Livingston Ave. $300,000.

Old Bridge

  • 21 Dahlia Lane. $988,289.

  • 23 Meadow Lane. $690,000.

  • 27 North St. $900,000.

  • 5 Pitney Court. $830,000.

  • 9 Dahlia Lane. $849,200.

  • 9 Stasi Court. $999,999.

Parlin

  • 111 Sunshine Court. $360,000.

  • 48 Scheid Drive. $675,000.

Perth Amboy

  • 323 Silzer St. $635,000.

  • 532 N Park Drive. $535,000.

  • 714 Carlock Ave. $270,000.

Piscataway

  • 1109 Smith St. $520,000.

  • 145 Forest Drive. $635,000.

  • 153 Lackland Ave. $532,000.

  • 90 Lafayette St. $475,000.

  • 211 Lorhan Drive. $600,000.

Plainsboro

  • 277 Hampshire Drive. $595,000.

  • 401 Aspen Drive. $405,000.

  • 41 Perrine Road. $835,000.

  • 100 Middlesex Blvd. #347. $320,000.

Princeton (Mercer County)

  • 2203 Windrow Drive. $100,000.

  • 4427 Route 27. $539,000.

Roseland (Essex County)

  • 28 N Lincoln Ave. $460,000.

Sayreville

  • 105 Standiford Ave. $430,000.

  • 24 Karwatt Court. $430,000.

South Amboy

  • 103 Summerfield Ave. $335,000.

  • 12 Donamar Lane. $545,000.

  • 416 Jefferson Ave. $207,500.

South Plainfield

  • 1229 McDonough St. $300,000.

  • 1801 Bellew Place. $851,000.

  • 2140 Orchard Drive. $515,000.

  • 3317 Banta Road. $450,000.

  • 825 Dominick Court. $400,000.

South River

  • 47 Virginia St. $550,000.

Woodbridge

  • 161 Lockwood Ave. $528,000.

  • 187 Sherry St. $463,000.

  • 403 Sharon Court. $330,000.

  • 415 Regency Place. $335,000.

  • 579 S Lincoln Ave. $650,000.

  • 705 Sharon Court. $450,000.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of June 23, 2024