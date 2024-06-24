Middlesex County home sales for the week of June 23, 2024
Avenel
110 Peach St. $380,000.
405 Douglas Ave. $440,000.
Carteret
122 Randolph St. $420,000.
179 Carteret Ave. $450,000.
Colonia
14 Jupiter St. $540,000.
244 McFarlane Road. $450,000.
Cranbury
23 Cherry Drive. $121,017.
Dunellen
387 Prospect Ave. $531,711
East Brunswick
1 Bernard Road. $725,000.
134 Fresh Ponds Road. $855,000.
16 Sudbury Court. $390,000.
21 Flagler St. $652,000.
258 Milltown Road. $603,000.
28 Beaverdam Drive. $1,263,000.
7 Burlington Lane. $922,500.
7 Sherman Ave. $441,000.
8 Fredrick St. $471,000.
159 Crosspointe Drive. $355,000.
47 Larue Lane #E. $300,000.
54 Brunswick Woods Drive #4. $100,000.
Edison
129 Winthrop Road. $890,000.
150 Brower Ave. $810,000.
205 Garfield St. $784,000.
3 Frances Road. $772,000.
34 Parkerson Road. $501,000.
35 Wilk Road. $710,000.
5 Lloyd St. $550,000.
6 Barlow Road. $1,230,000.
698 New Dover Road. $775,000.
8 Watson Court. $1,073,500.
81 Raymond St. $615,000.
115 Wallace St. #15. $280,000.
2303 Deerfield Drive. $470,000.
32 Garfield Park #A. $250,000.
Helmetta
26 Lakeview Drive. $575,000.
Highland Park
1004 Shep Drive. $651,001.
123 S Adelaide Ave. Apt. L6. $245,000.
324 N 5th Ave. $635,000.
40 Lawrence Ave. $550,000.
123 S Adelaide Ave. #1g. $215,000.
123 S Adelaide Ave. #1l. $160,000.
Iselin
350 Kennedy St. $612,000.
40 Wright St. $465,000.
42 Grand Ave. $385,000.
Kendall Park
11 Dillon Road. $560,000.
9 Lafayette Drive. $990,000.
Keyport (Monmouth County)
150 Furman Blvd. $390,000.
208 Hilltop Blvd. $375,000.
370 Ocean Blvd. $440,000.
6 Woodlawn Circle. $325,000.
Matawan (Monmouth County)
207 Henderson Court. $436,000.
21 Minnesota Drive. $230,000.
50 Winding Brook Drive. $890,000.
77 Staghorn Drive. $515,000.
9 Doyle Road. $682,000.
40 Haven Drive #23. $186,667.
Metuchen
104 Midland Ave. $705,000.
17 Rose St. $700,000.
5 Newman St. $700,000.
15 Bridge St. $250,000.
Middlesex
130 Harris Ave. $600,000.
180 Oak Drive. $435,180.
209 Lucia Ave. $495,000.
Milltown
44 South St. $525,000.
96 JF Kennedy Drive. $782,000.
Monmouth Junction
21 Anderson Way. $1,395,000.
2103 Sycamore Court. $390,000.
59 Monica Way. $1,135,000.
Monroe Township
102 Chichester Road. $579,000.
19 Basie Court. $645,640.
195 Blackberry Way. $567,500.
22 Regent Drive. $965,000.
24 Half Acre Road. $575,000.
258 Morning Glory Drive. $780,000.
36 Ardsleigh Place. $450,500.
452 Harmony Way. $520,000.
46 Morgan Way. $685,000.
51 Bordentown Turnpike. $690,000.
83 Longwood Drive. $820,940.
10p Sussex Way. $181,000.
217o Mayflower Way. $275,000.
406a Oxford Lane. $275,000.
59 Casselberry Way. $122,482.
608n Winchester Lane. $182,000.
New Brunswick
20 Prosper St. $585,000.
204 Peyton Place. $802,840.
226 Peyton Place. $774,435.
1233 Edpas Road. $348,000.
North Brunswick
1072 Schmidt Lane. $463,000.
155 Nathan Drive. $443,000.
263 Barkley Place E. $560,000.
339 Hawthorne Road. $571,000.
41 Jared Drive. $585,000.
473 Serviss Ave. $438,000.
5001 N Oaks Blvd. $529,000.
52 Jared Drive. $595,000.
638 Dewey Road. $725,000.
7 Pin Oak Drive. $651,027.
986 Livingston Ave. $300,000.
Old Bridge
21 Dahlia Lane. $988,289.
23 Meadow Lane. $690,000.
27 North St. $900,000.
5 Pitney Court. $830,000.
9 Dahlia Lane. $849,200.
9 Stasi Court. $999,999.
Parlin
111 Sunshine Court. $360,000.
48 Scheid Drive. $675,000.
Perth Amboy
323 Silzer St. $635,000.
532 N Park Drive. $535,000.
714 Carlock Ave. $270,000.
Piscataway
1109 Smith St. $520,000.
145 Forest Drive. $635,000.
153 Lackland Ave. $532,000.
90 Lafayette St. $475,000.
211 Lorhan Drive. $600,000.
Plainsboro
277 Hampshire Drive. $595,000.
401 Aspen Drive. $405,000.
41 Perrine Road. $835,000.
100 Middlesex Blvd. #347. $320,000.
Princeton (Mercer County)
2203 Windrow Drive. $100,000.
4427 Route 27. $539,000.
Roseland (Essex County)
28 N Lincoln Ave. $460,000.
Sayreville
105 Standiford Ave. $430,000.
24 Karwatt Court. $430,000.
South Amboy
103 Summerfield Ave. $335,000.
12 Donamar Lane. $545,000.
416 Jefferson Ave. $207,500.
South Plainfield
1229 McDonough St. $300,000.
1801 Bellew Place. $851,000.
2140 Orchard Drive. $515,000.
3317 Banta Road. $450,000.
825 Dominick Court. $400,000.
South River
47 Virginia St. $550,000.
Woodbridge
161 Lockwood Ave. $528,000.
187 Sherry St. $463,000.
403 Sharon Court. $330,000.
415 Regency Place. $335,000.
579 S Lincoln Ave. $650,000.
705 Sharon Court. $450,000.
Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com
This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Middlesex County home sales for the week of June 23, 2024