Middlesex County first responders' new tool to respond to people with disabilities

When first responders are called in an emergency, everyone involved wants the best possible outcome.

Middlesex County this week is introducing a new tool aimed at securing positive results in police and emergency responses. The Special Needs Registry is a free, voluntary program designed to provide first responders with supplemental information that can be used to assist people with disabilities.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the program, open to those with disabilities who live, work or attend school in the county, is an outgrowth of a mental health services initiative started in 2020.

"The idea is that if someone in your household has any type of special need, whether that be a mental health issue or health issue of any kind – if someone is using oxygen, someone in the home has cardiac problems or dialysis, any of those medical things – or someone in the home is neurodivergent, this is a voluntary program that allows you to register with your local police department, first responders and so when a call comes in to the police or ambulance service, they are prepared for what they might find in the home," Ciccone said.

The registry, which is slated to launch March 8, helps first responders better assist people in distress.

"Our goal is not to invade anyone's privacy but just allow another level of comfort that when that need or emergency arises, the right help can get there as soon as possible," Ciccone said.

How the Special Needs Registry works

Registrations will be available at all local police departments in Middlesex County, and some already list them on their websites. The program will be promoted at events like National Night Out and Back to School, and information will be available by emailing SNR@co.middlesex.nj.us.

In addition to standard contact information, registrants will be asked to provide a photo and list disabilities such as autism, diabetes, mental health disorder and impaired mobility.

The form asks about any life-threatening medical concerns, such as if an EpiPen is needed and where it is stored in the home, any triggers which affect the registrant, as well as any calming methods to use and the best ways to communicate with the registrant.

The information will be kept confidential and only used by first responders during an emergency.

“Autism New Jersey commends Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, First Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet, and the assembled team at the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office for taking the lead in establishing a county-wide Special Needs Registry," Dr. Suzanne Buchanan, Autism New Jersey executive director, said in a statement. "We have been proud to partner on the development of their registry and look forward to continued collaboration with their offices and Prosecutors’ Offices statewide to fulfill the intent of all special needs registries: the safety and well-being of vulnerable members of our community.”

Autism New Jersey also has launched a Law Enforcement Initiative led by former Union County First Assistant Prosecutor Doreen Yanik, to increase the adoption of autism-friendly law enforcement practices, including registries, by collaborating with individuals and entities in law enforcement at the municipal, county and state levels.

Helping law enforcement respond appropriately

The Middlesex County Special Needs Registry is intended to work with the ARRIVE Together program, which pairs plainclothes officers with mental health experts. ARRIVE, or Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation, has been deployed in Edison, Highland Park, New Brunswick, Piscataway, Plainsboro, South Brunswick and Woodbridge. Ciccone said that program is expanding statewide.

"So you take ARRIVE and then you have this information about the household; we are able to really respond to the community in a way that increases the quality of life and helps a better interaction with law enforcement and people in general who are offering services," the prosecutor said, noting eight homicides in Middlesex County last year were connected to a mental health crisis.

Ciccone said the Special Needs Registry also goes together with the county's Safe Place program, an anti-bullying initiative launched last year in which businesses and homes can display a sticker designating them as a safe place for someone being bullied or victimized to stay until police arrive.

She said the programs are aimed at wrapping around members of the community so that they understand law enforcement is sensitive to their needs and want to respond appropriately.

Kuberiet, the first assistant prosecutor, said Ciccone has made enhancing law enforcement's interaction with the community and attempts to reduce the number of negative police encounters a priority.

And that's why information provided through a Special Needs Registry is valuable.

Tools to help de-escalate

Kuberiet knows someone who can personally benefit from the program. He worked with a law enforcement colleague in Union County who has a child on the autism spectrum, and when the family needed to call law enforcement, regrettably they responded with several patrol vehicles with lights and sirens and entered the home with several officers setting off an unfavorable response by the young resident with autism.

The same thing can happen to a person with disabilities when their vehicle is pulled over by police. Kuberiet said an officer may not perceive that a young person with a new driver’s license going to work or school may have autism, and their response to the officer’s commands may come across as undesirable, and perhaps even criminal.

"We're trying to make sure that doesn't occur," Kuberiet said.

Middlesex County is launching a voluntary Special Needs Registry program for those who need special assistance during an emergency or interaction with law enforcement.

Prosecutor's Office Lt. Grace Brown said the Special Needs Registry includes optional decals that can be placed on a vehicle or home to alert first responders there is someone inside with a disability.

She said the registration form also includes information about calming methods, such as if a person is triggered by lights, sirens or loud noises, and if the registrant goes by a nickname.

"It's always good for the officer in law enforcement responding to be well aware of what's going on or something that might help de-escalate the situation," Brown said.

People who work in law enforcement whose families are registered in other counties have become some of the best advocates, noting the difference the registry makes during an emergency response.

Ciccone explained for someone who is neurodivergent, rather than have six or seven police officers arrive, there could be someone in plain clothes who has been trained in crisis intervention, which makes a big difference in the interaction.

Ciccone said Middlesex County will be joining Autism New Jersey in implementing the Blue Envelope Program, a resealable blue envelope for those with autism or other sensory disabilities that can be handed to police during a traffic stop. The envelope lets the officer or first responder know the person is on the autism spectrum and may have limited verbal skills and contains motor vehicle documents as well as instructions on how to interact in a clear and safe manner.

