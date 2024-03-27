Middleburgh principal wins statewide honor

Mar. 27—A Schoharie County high school principal has been honored by an association of school administrators.

Matthew Sloane, principal at Middleburgh Junior/Senior High School, has been selected as the 2024 New York State Secondary School Principal of the Year by the School Administrators Association of New York State (SAANYS). The award is given annually to a middle or high school principal "who has set the pace, character, and quality of education for the students in his or her school," according to a media release.

Sloane will also represent New York as a candidate for the National Association of Secondary School Principals national principal of the year award.

According to the release, Sloane "has been instrumental in overhauling the entire culture of the building" at Middleburgh, a change he said, "has been the most rewarding." He said there were "significant social and emotional health issues" when he arrived as principal and he had many conversations with those involved, including students, staff, and community members.

Amy Irwin, Middleburgh Elementary School principal, said Sloane encourages innovative thinking for his faculty and his students. "He is always open to new ideas and fresh thinking when it comes to teaching and learning. He is an advocate for all students, keeping in constant communication with families through good times and difficult times," she said

Middleburgh Central School District Superintendent of Schools Mark Place said Sloane's "knowledge, skills, and experience sets him apart from other principals." Place said Sloane "has overseen the school's transformation from a school under review to one in good standing, and said, "The school is now recognized as one of the Top 10 High Schools in the Capital Region as rated by US News and World Report. This designation has only been possible because of Mr. Sloane's focus on continuous improvement and laser-like focus on evaluating our data and supporting our instructional staff."

Sloane and fellow 2024 award winners will be recognized at SAANYS' annual awards celebration, taking place on May 3 at the Saratoga Hilton in Saratoga Springs, according to the release.