Middleburg man jailed on child rape charges

May 15—MIDDLEBURG — A 53-year-old Middleburg man is jailed on child rape charges after admitting assaulting a 9-year-old girl then writing her an apology letter.

Jeffrey Allen Try was arrested after state police at Selinsgrove received a ChildLine report about the alleged March 9 rape in Center Township, Snyder County.

The victim detailed the assault to forensic interviewer Cheryl Moroz at Geisinger Medical Center Child Advocacy Center Susquehanna Valley, a criminal complaint filed by police said.

The young girl said Try told her to "be a good girl" and undress and she declined before he removed both her and his clothing and raped her, despite her repeated objections, court records said.

Try initially denied any wrongdoing and agreed to a polygraph exam.

During the polygraph exam held on May 9, police said, Try "showed several signs of extreme deception."

Following the exam, Try admitted to a "mistake" and sexually assaulting the young girl. Asked by Trooper William Shreve if he wanted to write the victim a letter, Try penned an apology saying he was sorry, didn't intend anything to happen and couldn't recall the incident, court records said.

Try was arraigned on charges of felony child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and two counts of aggravated indecent assault before District Judge Bo Trawitz. He is now in custody in lieu of $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing.