Middleboro student who wore "only two genders" T-shirt loses court appeal. What's next?

MIDDLEBORO — The First Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against Liam Morrison, the Middleboro student who was sent home for wearing a shirt that read "there are only two genders" to the town's public middle school.

Morrison and his family, who are represented by lawyers from two conservative organizations, the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) and the Massachusetts Family Institute (MFI), are now considering appealing his case to the Supreme Court, Massachusetts Family Institute attorney Sam Whiting said in a written statement.

“While we are disappointed in this decision, we aren’t done fighting yet. Along with our partners at Alliance Defending Freedom, we are reviewing all legal options, including appealing to the United States Supreme Court,” Whiting wrote.

Middleboro, Massachusetts, middle schooler Liam Morrison, right, speaks at a press conference outside of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Boston on Thursday morning, Feb. 8, 2024, following oral arguments in his appeal of a lower court ruling that said he does not have a First Amendment right to wear a "There are only two genders" T-shirt to school. His attorney, David Cortman, left, is senior counsel and vice president of U.S. litigation at Alliance Defending Freedom.

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel and Vice President of U.S. Litigation David Cortman wrote that the organization is "likely to appeal" the decision, taking the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

Morrison and his family originally filed a lawsuit against the school last May when school officials asked Morrison, then a seventh grader, to change out of a T-shirt that read “there are only two genders.”

Last August, Morrison and Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed a notice of appeal after the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled against Morrison in a preliminary injunction.

On June 9, Whiting said the Massachusetts Family Institute received word that a federal judge had upheld their previous ruling that the school had enough grounds to ask Morrison to change his shirt, citing its potential to cause psychological distress to other students.

Attorneys from the Massachusetts Family Institute and Alliance Defending Freedom have expressed disappointment over the court's decision, claiming the First Circuit erred in its decision by denying Morrison his freedom of speech.

“The court’s decision is not only a threat to the free speech rights of public school students across the country, but a threat to basic biological truths,” Whiting said. "By holding that Liam could not 'deny the self-conceptions of other students,' this decision paves the way for schools to silence all dissent against the radical agendas they are pushing on students like Liam,” he said.

“Students don’t lose their free speech rights the moment they walk into a school building," Cortman said. "This case isn’t about T-shirts; it’s about a public school telling a middle-schooler that he isn’t allowed to express a view that differs from their own," he said. "Our legal system is built on the truth that the government cannot silence any speaker just because it disapproves of what they say."

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Middleboro Liam Morrison genders T-shirt case: Court appeal lost