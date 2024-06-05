Middle Tennessee town plans two new developments, offering homes, retail, restaurants

Fairview plans to break ground on two new communities later this month that will offer hundreds of new homes and space for new shops, services and restaurants, officials announced.

The communities, Fairview City Center and Bowie Meadows, will bring about 15,000 square feet of space for shops and services and 7,000 square feet of restaurant space, according to developers.

No specific tenants have been announced yet, but a groundbreaking ceremony is planned on June 7. Fairview Mayor Lisa Anderson said there is a lot of buzz around town for the project.

“As mayor of Fairview and a part of city government for many years, there has always been a desire for a gathering place for our community in the center of our city," she said. "Our citizens are looking forward to new restaurants and retail which make Fairview a great place to live, work and shop."

Leading the project is David McGowan, president of Regent Homes. He praised Anderson and city officials for their work in making both communities a reality.

“Fairview City Center will offer convenient new opportunities for shopping, dining and health care and other services for everyone living in Fairview,” he said.

McGowan founded Regent Homes in 2004 after working for years in real estate and homebuilding. Since its launch, the company has expanded to Huntsville, Alabama and developed more than 14 communities.

Fairview City Center and Bowie Meadows together plan to include between 400-600 homes priced from $400,000- 800,000.

Regent Homes will be joined by Lennar Homes in the construction process.

Lennar Homes has been operating since 1954. They have projects in 26 states and are based in Miami, Florida.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to offer our signature Everything’s Included home designs at Fairview City Center and Bowie Meadows,” said Lennar’s Nashville Division President, Randy Mickle. “Fairview’s quality of life combined with these two incredible communities, with a range of home options for residents, makes this an ideal place to call home.”

Bowie Meadows will feature single-family homes on large lots. Fairview City Center will feature a variety of homes, including courtyard and park-under townhomes and Regent’s popular live-work townhomes with commercial space on the first floor. Courtyard cottages are designed for senior and first-time home buyers with a choice of up or down master bedrooms.

The neighborhood will also offer single-family homes with alley access or front access garages.

Square footages were not immediately available for the homes.

A public groundbreaking will be held at 10 a.m. on June 7 at 7100 City Center Circle. Parking is available next to City Hall.

