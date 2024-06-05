Middle Tennessee teen, boyfriend charged after toddler dies in Nashville hospital

Carroll County deputies arrested a man and his 18-year-old girlfriend after the teen's nearly 15-month-old died at a Nashville hospital early this week.

Shiloh Durrance was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries Sunday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The toddler was later transferred to a Nashville hospital, but died from her injuries Monday morning.

Carroll County is about two hours west of Nashville and has a population of just over 28,000.

Zachary Taylor Gray, 20, has been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated child abuse and neglect. The baby's mother, Sara Earnestine Durrance, was charged with aggravated child abuse.

Both were booked into the Carroll County jail.

Durrance is being held on $100,000 bond. Gray is being held without bond, according to the TBI.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Carroll County mom, 18, boyfriend charged after baby dies in Nashville