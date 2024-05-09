Middle Tennessee severe weather threat continues after Columbia tornado, flash flooding; 'It is not over,' forecaster says

Damages, injuries and at least one death are being reported in Maury County, where a tornado touched down Wednesday evening, water rescues were reported in Robertson and Sumner Counties and more severe weather is expected to march through Middle Tennessee during the overnight hours, officials said.

The Maury County Office of Emergency Management posted warnings to Facebook Wednesday, urging people to stay off the roads, shortly after 6:30 p.m., about an hour ahead of a press conference where officials plan to give more details on any damage and injury reports.

"If you can, stay at home," the post read.

At Maury Regional Hospital, officials said one person had died in the storm. Another was seriously injured and three more sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Storms bring flash flooding, large hail to Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service confirmed that water rescues were happening in Robertson and Sumner Counties close to 7 p.m. Earlier in the day, tornado warnings were issued throughout northern Middle Tennessee, but damage reports were minimal. In Robertson County, photos circulated on social media showing houses crushed by fallen trees.

Streets were reportedly flooded in Sumner County.

And large hail, some the size of apples, was photographed in Montgomery County.

Middle Tennessee to see continued storms overnight

More bad weather is coming, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville.

Another round of storms is set to march through Middle Tennessee Wednesday close to midnight, after midnight and close to daybreak Thursday, and it will include damaging winds, hail and possibly more tornadoes, said Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist with the service

"People should stay aware through tonight," Clements said. "It is not over."

Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus contributed to this report.

