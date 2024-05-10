Middle Tennessee schools director gives update on injured son: 'We aren't giving up hope'

Rutherford County Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan gave a Friday update on his youngest son, Asher, and requested privacy for his family after the boy was sucked into a storm drain and critically injured Wednesday

"The doctor this morning told us Asher wouldn't survive his injuries," Sullivan posted on social media.

"Neurology saw a few signs (small response to pain in one arm, and pupils reacting to light) of activity a little while ago, so we aren't giving up hope."

A prayer vigil was held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Asher Sullivan, seen here in a family photo, the son of Superintendent/Director of Schools at Rutherford County Schools James "Jimmy" Sullivan, who was involved in a tragic accident last night after the storm, on Wednesday.

Ten-year-old Asher was playing with other children in the water that had accumulated in the street while neighbors gathered to begin the cleanup process after storms moved through Middle Tennessee Wednesday, when somehow, he "got caught in the storm drain and was swept under the neighborhood streets," Sullivan wrote.

"He eventually came out in a drainage ditch, and CPR was administered for quite some time," Sullivan posted Thursday. "His heartbeat was reestablished, but the damage is substantial."

Rutherford County Schools' Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan sits on a desk in a second grade classroom at Blackman Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Since news of the boy's injuries broke, hundreds of people have posted prayers and well-wishes on social media.

More than 500 people attended a prayer vigil Thursday for Asher and the family in front of the Rutherford County Schools central office in Murfreesboro.

Sullivan acknowledged the outpouring in an earlier post on Friday, saying he and his family were thankful for all the support.

"Please keep up the prayers for our little buddy," Sullivan wrote.

After he was injured, Asher was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Sullivan has asked people to respect the privacy of the hospital as well.

"The number of visitors and phone calls yesterday put a strain on operations," Sullivan wrote earlier on Friday. He noted that he would provide updates as needed on social media but is focusing on his family.

In an earlier update, Sullivan wrote that Asher was, "not showing signs of brain activity and is not breathing on his own."

Like many in the community, Rutherford County Board of Education member Tammy Sharp said she's keeping faith that Asher will survive. She wrote on the window of her car, "Pray#forAsher."

"We are holding out for a miracle," Sharp said. "I don't care what the doctor says. The doctor doesn't get the last word. We're all believers."

