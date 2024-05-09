Middle Tennessee prayer vigil sees 500+ after storm injures boy: 'Asher needs a miracle'

Hundreds of families gathered Thursday to pray for Asher, the storm injured son of Rutherford County Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan.

An estimated 500-plus people, students, teachers, young children and parents, showed their support in the hot parking lot, sidewalks and grassy landscaped areas to show their support for 10-year-old Asher and his family.

They came when schools were closed Thursday following storm damage after Sullivan posted on social media that "Asher needs a miracle." The district announced schools will remain closed Friday.

Donna Damon one of Asher Sullivan’s teachers at Christiana holds photos of him during a prayer vigil held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Asher Sullivan, the son of Superintendent/Director of Schools at Rutherford County Schools James “ Jimmy” Sullivan, who was involved in a tragic accident last night after the storm, on Wednesday. The vigil was held at the Rutherford County School Central Office parking lot to hold all those that attended the event.

Asher after the storm hit Wednesday was playing with other children in the water that had accumulated in the street while neighbors gathered to begin the cleanup process when somehow, he "got caught in the storm drain and was swept under the neighborhood streets," Sullivan wrote.

"He eventually came out in a drainage ditch, and CPR was administered for quite some time. His heartbeat was reestablished, but the damage is substantial," Sullivan said.

A prayer vigil was held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Asher Sullivan, seen here in a family photo, the son of Superintendent/Director of Schools at Rutherford County Schools James "Jimmy" Sullivan, who was involved in a tragic accident last night after the storm, on Wednesday.

The director said his son was taken first to Ascension, and then to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the post noted.

"His lungs are severely damaged, and he is not showing much brain activity outside of muscle jerks," Sullivan wrote. "Specially, pray for healing for his lungs and most importantly brain activity to occur."

Storm injury to 10-year-old Asher: Rutherford Schools director shares new details about injured son, 'damage is substantial'

Those who responded to the call for prayer included a group from Christiana Elementary, where Asher goes to school. Christiana Middle teacher Tyler Frost came to the vigil holding his 3-year-old daughter, Layne, and sometimes embracing his 5-year-old son, Keith, who wore a Spiderman hoodie and red boots.

"We just wanted to support Christiana Elementary because that is where Asher goes," said Frost, who teaches seventh-grade English Language Arts. "The Sullivans are a big part of the Christiana community."

Father Tyler Frost poses Thursday (April 9, 2024) while holding his 3-year-old daughter, Layne, and embracing his 5-year-old son, Keith, after the prayer vigil for 10-year-old Asher Sullivan, the son of Rutherford County Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan. Asher was severely injured following Wednesday night's storm.

10 speak and share prayers for Asher

Ray Frost lifts his hands in prayer during a prayer vigil with others on Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Asher Sullivan, the son of Superintendent/Director of Schools at Rutherford County Schools James “ Jimmy” Sullivan, who was involved in a tragic accident last night after the storm, on Wednesday. The vigil was held in the parking lot of the Rutherford County School Central Office.

Those attending the vigil listened to 10 people speak and share prayers on a day that included sounds of cicadas on the grounds by the district's central office.

"We pray for Asher," Matthew Brown, a district information technology staff member, prayed using a microphone under the front entrance to the Rutherford County Board of Education building.

Brown prayed for Asher's family and friends.

Others prayed for a miracle because Asher's life hangs in the balance.

Those gathered joined in singing, "Amazing Grace," before the prayer vigil came to a close.

EMS helps 3 at vigil with medical treatment

Amanda Murdock prays with others during a prayer vigil held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, for Asher Sullivan, the son of Superintendent/Director of Schools at Rutherford County Schools James “Jimmy” Sullivan, who was involved in a tragic accident last night after the storm, on Wednesday. The vigil was held in the parking lot of the Rutherford County School Central Office.

Part of the event included the presence of emergency responders providing treatment for three people on a day with temperatures in the 80s. Nearby audience members helped a girl who fainted get under a shade tree and offer water to her before she walked with an Emergency Medical Service escort to an ambulance.

The vigil also included the presence of many Rutherford County elected officials, including Board of Education Chairwoman Shelia Bratton, fellow board members Caleb Tidwell, who represents the Christiana community, Katie Darby, Coy Young, Tammy Sharp, Frances Rosales, state Sen. Dawn White, County Highway Superintendent Greg Brooks and County Mayor Joe Carr.

Murfreesboro City School Board Vice Chairman Jimmy Richardson III also attended, as did City Schools Director Trey Duke.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Tennessee tornados: Vigil attracts 500+ for child injured in storm