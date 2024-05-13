Middle Tennessee police department warns of 'bank jugging.' What is it? How to avoid

The Franklin police department recently put out a news release telling residents to be extra careful around ATM machines.

There were multiple cases of “bank jugging” in recent weeks, the department said.

Bank juggling occurs when suspects watch ATMs and banks and then follow people who withdraw cash to other places and then try to rob them.

Franklin police say this type of crime is on the rise across the country. They are offering some tips on how to stay safe and avoid becoming a target:

When at the bank or ATM, be aware of your surroundings and look for any suspicious activity.

If you’re driving and believe you’re being followed, call 9-1-1, or find a nearby law enforcement agency or officer.

When your vehicle is parked, do not leave valuables inside.

Make sure the vehicle is locked and the windows are up.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee cops warn of 'bank juggling.' What is it, how to avoid?