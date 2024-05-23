Middle Tennessee man sentenced to 17 years, six months in prison for child sex video

A Middle Tennessee man has been sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on child pornography charges that involved a video recording of a six-year-old in his care, investigators said.

Jonathon Aaron Ladd, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography in September 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Ladd was sentenced Tuesday.

According to court records, he made the video recording with the six-year-old in 2020 and shared it along with another video showing a different child in an online chat. The online chatroom was being monitored by an undercover FBI agent, according to a report from The Tennessean in February 2020.

Nashville police first arrested Ladd in 2020, according to records. He lived in the Hermitage area at the time of the arrest. Ladd later listed Mt. Juliet as his residence, according to the U.S. attorney's Middle Tennessee office.

A federal grand jury indicted Ladd in 2021.

His 210-month prison term will be followed by 10 years of of supervised release, the U.S. attorney's office said.

