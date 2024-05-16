Middle Tennessee man faces six charges after Dickson hit-and-run, police seek more clues

Dickson police have made an arrest after a fatal hit and run Saturday night.

Officers responded to a welfare check near Beasley Drive and Cowan Road after a caller reported that a man was lying near the intersection of the two roads at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

Joseph Simms II, 48, of White Bluff, was found dead at the scene and later identified by the state medical examiner, a press release said.

Investigators believe Simms was hit and killed while he walked along Beasley Drive near the Cowan Road intersection sometime Saturday night.

The vehicle that allegedly hit him has since been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's forensic services division for further study, the release said.

Nathaniel E. McReynolds, 46, of The Park at Beasley Apartments, is facing six charges in connection to the case, including aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to immediately report an accident, causing an accident that resulted in vehicular damage, driving on a revoked license, driving without a driver’s license and driving without an ignition interlock device, police said.

The suspect was arrested by Dickson police Sunday on an unrelated violation of probation charge.

McReynolds was being held without bond at the Dickson County jail Thursday pending an appearance in general sessions court when he was served with warrants in connection with the new case, Dickson Police said in a news release.

Police say additional charges could still be sought in the case.

Anyone who may have seen a man walking on Beasley Drive or lying on the south side of the road near the Cowan Road intersection between 8 p.m. on May 11 and 8 a.m. on May 12 is asked to call the Dickson Police Department at 615-441-9527 or the tipline at 615-441-9555.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

