Middle Tennessee man convicted of sex crimes against 3 children sentenced to 60 years

A Wilson County man convicted of sex crimes involving three children at two Mt. Juliet apartment complexes was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday, according to the office of the 15th Judicial District.

Pedro Barrera, 50, was sentenced with no early release eligibility by Judge Brody Kane, according to the district attorney's office. Barrera was also placed on the sex offender registry as a violent offender and sentenced to community supervision for life.

Barrera was found guilty of all ten indicted charges by a Wilson County jury on Feb. 1 after a trial.

Charges included three counts rape of a child, six counts aggravated sexual battery and one count continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The victims in the case were between 7-9-years-old at the time the crimes occurred between 2017 and 2020 at two separate locations in Mt. Juliet. One of the victims was from the LC apartment community on Providence Parkway. The other two were from the Glass Creek apartment complex on Old Pleasant Grove Road, police previously said.

None of the victims were related to Barrera, who was arrested in 2021.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Tom Swink and Justin Harris. Barrera's attorney was listed as Eric Phillips, and he did not comment for this story.

