Middle Tennessee food scene: In-N-Out Burger submits site plan for new Lebanon restaurant

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell has announced that In-N-Out Burger has submitted a site plan to open a new restaurant on South Hartmann Drive.

The brand, established on the West Coast, plans to build a 3,885-square-foot restaurant on vacant property in front of Home Depot.

Bell and Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston have made adding restaurant choices in the city a priority.

In-N-Out has announced plans to open an Eastern corporate office and restaurant in Franklin as it expands.

“Lebanon residents always tell me we need more restaurant choices, and I promise that Sarah Haston and I are working very hard to make that happen,” Bell said.

The site will include a drive-thru, Bell said.

In-N-Out celebrated its 75th anniversary in October.

