Middle Tennessee community mourns slain Florida State University sophomore: What we know

Elizabeth "Ellie" Sims

Florida State University and the Franklin community is mourning the death of Elizabeth “Ellie” Sims after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash on campus earlier this week.

An arrest has been made in connection to the crash.

Here's what we know so far.

What happened to Sims?

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Sims, 20, a university sophomore, was hit by a car at the intersection of Lorene and Pensacola Streets after leaving the library around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities in Florida were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest two hours later in southwest Tallahassee. Willis Trueblood Jr, 18, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death — a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Detectives said Trueblood fled the scene of the crime because he “didn’t even see her coming." He also said he "was panicking" and "I didn’t know what to do."

What is the status of the case?

As of Tuesday, Trueblood was out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

"Witnesses and passersby immediately attempted to render life-saving aid to the victim, who sadly succumbed to her injuries on scene," according to a police spokesperson, who gave an interview to the Tallahassee Democrat, a sister paper to The Tennessean.

Trueblood told police the sun was glaring and he had his visor down when he hit Sims, court records note.

They also say Trueblood entered a conditional plea of not guilty.

After news of Sims' death and Trueblood's arrest broke Monday, social media commenters pushed for more charges, leading local authorities in Florida to explain that the charges in the case were filed in consultation with the State Attorney's office and "in accordance with Florida law."

Who was Elizabeth "Ellie" Sims?

A 2022 graduate of Page High School in Williamson County, Sims was majoring in undergraduate studies at Florida State. She was also a proud member of the Beta Eta Chapter of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority after being initiated in 2023.

Her sorority released a social media statement.

“We will forever miss your infectious smile, jamming out while meal prepping in the kitchenette and positive presence that lit up every room. Beta Eta will not be the same without you,” the statement reads.

How has the FSU and Franklin community reacted?

University president Richard McCullough released a statement, saying FSU was "deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends during this difficult time," the statement continues. "Counseling services are available to anyone in the Florida State University family who would like support as we navigate this tragedy together. I encourage anyone struggling with this loss to reach out for assistance."

As a result of the crash, students, parents and the greater FSU community are now calling for a traffic light to be put at the cross walk where Sims was killed. An anonymous petition created on Change.org had garnered 17,000 signatures since its creation Monday.

A memorial for Sims has been set up at the crash site.

How can people help Sims' family?

A GoFundMe fundraiser been created to aid the family with funeral costs.

"Please consider donating to help offset these unexpected and tragic travel and funeral expenses," the site reads "Our stretch goal would be to help fill the gap to allow the Sims some days off work to grieve and grow as a family of four," wrote the creator of fundraiser Johannah Paiva.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the site had raised almost $60,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Sims is survived by her parents, brother and sister. Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time.

Tallahassee Democrat staff contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee community mourns slain FSU student killed in hit-and-run