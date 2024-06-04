Are you a Middle Tennessee carpooler who needs an emergency ride home? WeGo has a service for you

Commuters who regularly carpool to work can qualify for WeGo's Emergency Ride Home voucher service that provides free emergency rides home in certain cases.

The program is available to registered participants traveling in Davidson, Cheatham, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties

To qualify, applicants must carpool, vanpool or take public transit with at least one other person an average of at least three times per week or 15 times per month, according to WeGo Public Transit.

Once approved, WeGo will pay for up to six trips home per year via taxicab or rental car.

"The service is expressly not intended to provide a ride home for activities that are known at least one day in advance," WeGo's website states.

It is not available in extreme weather conditions. Instead, it's specifically for the following cases:

You are sick or have an immediate family member with "an immeditate need for your assistance."

Your supervisor asks you to work late that same day.

Your regular carpool driver is unexpectedly unavailable.

Applicants can register by calling 615-862-8833 or filling out the form online at WeGoTransit.com.

For bus schedules, alerts and real-time arrivals, visit WeGoTransit.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Free emergency rides home for stranded Middle Tennessee carpoolers