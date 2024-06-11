Middle Tennessee auto seat manufacturer to close, sever ties with 90 employees by 2025

An automobile seat manufacturer will cease operations in Wilson County with 90 employees expected to be impacted, according to a notice filed with the state.

Tachi-S Automotive Seating USA filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development that states the company's intent to close its location at 380 Aldi Blvd. in Mt. Juliet.

Employment separations will start Sept. 15, and finish on or around March 31, 2025, the notice said.

Employees at the Tachi-S Automotive Seating location are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement and do not have bumping rights, according to the notice.

The Northern Middle Local Workforce Development Board's rapid response team with Workforce Essentials has been notified to coordinate services with the employers and employees, according to the notice.

Tachi-S has other operations inside and outside the U.S., its website said.

Tachi-S delivers more than 3 million complete automotive seats and more than 4 million seat components every year to the global automotive market, according to the company website.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle Tennessee Tachi-S auto seat plant to close; 90 workers impacted