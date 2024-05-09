Middle schoolers compete for scholarships in annual campus math competition

Students from Elgin, Grant, Highland, North Union, Pleasant and River Valley middle schools visited the Marion campus May 2 to test their math skills in the annual Math Challenge, hosted by Marion Technical College and The Ohio State University at Marion.

The top math students from among 145 competitors were awarded a total of $13,500 in scholarships to attend either Ohio State Marion or Marion Technical College.

“Developing strong math skills is critical in today’s world, and certainly will be even more so in the future, and not just for science and engineering,” said Dr. Gregory S. Rose, dean and director of The Ohio State University at Marion. “The math skills that the middle school students are displaying will form a great foundation for the next steps in their educational journeys and carry them far."

"Strong math skills lead to great careers in in-demand fields in science and technology,” said Dr. Ryan McCall, president of Marion Technical College. “We are excited to recognize these students and celebrate their success."

Taking top honors among sixth graders in the annual Math Challenge was Delia Messaros (left) from Grant Middle School. Mira Taylor from North Union Middle School (center) finished second while Chayton Stiles from Elgin Middle School was third.

Scholarship winners

First place winners in each grade received $1,000 scholarship to both institutions. Second place winners in each grade earned a $750 scholarship from both colleges. Third place winners in each grade earned $500 scholarships from both Marion Tech and Ohio State Marion.

Sixth Grade

First place: Delia Messaros, Grant Middle School

Second place: Mira Taylor, North Union Middle School

Third place: Chayton Stiles, Elgin Middle School

Seventh Grade

First place: Liam Cahall, Highland Middle School

Second place: Oliver Schmelzer, Pleasant Middle School

Third place: Lily Hall, North Union Middle School

Eighth Grade

First place: Wyatt Roby, North Union Middle School

Second place: Nevin Zerby, Highland Middle School

Third place: Lane Johnson, Pleasant Middle School

The team from Pleasant Middle School took second place team honors during the annual Math Challenge. Each team member received individual medals and the school received a trophy.

Team winners

These include the top scorers from each school from all grades. They received individual medals and the school received a trophy.

First place: North Union Middle School with a score of 189.25

Team members: Wyatt Roby, Cameron Ludwig, Lily Hall, Rylee Horne, Owen Wilcox and Ethan Wilcox

Second place: Pleasant Middle School with a score of 185.5

Team members: Oliver Schmelzer, Lane Johnson, Jayse Kitts, Brody Ringer, Linaya Holsinger and Elise Kramp

Third place: Highland Middle School with a score of 184

Team members: Nevin Zerby, Liam Cahall, Hayden Brooks, Drennyn Mooty, William Carney and Carson Clements

Committee members who organized the event, write the test, calculate the winners, prepare practice tests and assign rooms are : David Gorenflo, retired tech prep consultant for Marion Tech; Tyler Maley, director of mathematics at Marion Tech; Micah Chrisman, assistant professor of mathematics for Ohio State Marion; Scott Zimmerman, assistant professor of mathematics for Ohio State Marion; Jackie Potts, instructor of mathematics for Marion Tech; Brian McEnnis, professor emeritus of mathematics at Ohio State Marion; Sally O’Connor, former adjunct faculty at Marion Tech; and Thomas Smith, III, instructor of mathematics at Marion Tech.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Middle school students compete in Math Challenge in Marion