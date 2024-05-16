Middle school principal arrested for 2013 triple murder, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A middle school principal was arrested and charged in connection with the cold-case murders of three people whose bodies were dumped in Georgia more than a decade ago.

The victims were found in January 2013, when a Union City police officer stumbled upon a 2010 Dodge Charger that appeared to be abandoned near Interstate 85 in Fulton County, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month.

Investigators said the victims had been “tortured and murdered” in Clayton County and dumped in Fulton County.

They had been “lured to a residence” in Jonesboro at gunpoint, then loaded into the backseat of the Charger and taken to Fulton County.

No arrests had been made in the case until last week when the sheriff’s office received murder warrants for Kenneth Thompson, Keante Harris, Kevin Harris, and Darrell Harris. The four suspects were arrested across three states “without incident,” according to CCSO.

Keante Harris, 45, worked as an assistant principal at McAdory Middle School in McCalla, Alabama, NBC affiliate WVTM reported.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin told WVTM that Harris’ charges “are not related” to his employment with the school.

“At this time, we still are gathering facts about the specifics of this situation,” Gonsoulin said. “However, early indications are that the charges are not related to this individual’s employment with Jefferson County Schools.”

The 45-year-old principal was taken into custody Wednesday in Alabama on a fugitive of justice warrant. All four suspects are facing three counts of malice murder, the sheriff’s office said.

