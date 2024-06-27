Middle school ESE teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students

A 25-year-old Palm Beach County middle school teacher is facing multiple charges after authorities alleged last week that he had engaged in lewd conduct with two students.

Officers took Keith Knight of Royal Palm Beach into custody on June 23 on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and of committing an offense against a student by an authority figure.

According to a Palm Beach County School District Police arrest report, Knight was a teacher in exceptional students education, or ESE, at Osceola Creek Middle School in Loxahatchee at the time of his arrest. He worked with students with autism.

The school district reported that Knight was hired in September of 2021. He was not reappointed to his teaching position, the school district said.

During a hearing that morning at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss assigned Knight a public defender, set his bail at $30,000 and ordered that he placed on in-house arrest upon his release. Knight remained in custody as Wednesday, June 26, jail records show.

As a policy, the county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

Teacher denied having improper contact with students

Separate police reports indicated that an investigation began in May when two students reported being subjected to unwanted attention from Knight.

One student described stopping in Knight's classroom a month earlier to get food. Knight reportedly began touching the student inappropriately and repeatedly tried to kiss the student, police said.

Another student said Knight on one occasion approached the student from behind and placed his lower body against the student, describing Knight as "excited."

Knight denied engaging in inappropriate conduct and told investigators he did not know why the students would make such allegations against him.

