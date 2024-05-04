Middle Rio Grande irrigation workers unionize

May 3—Irrigation workers at the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District voted to form a union with AFSCME Council 18 on Tuesday, according to a news release from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in New Mexico.

Council 18 is the umbrella organization for the various city, county, and state locals affiliated with AFSCME.

Irrigation systems operators aim to give farmers, ranchers and homeowners access to the water they need. Irrigation workers maintain ditches, operate water systems and work with the public. Workers cited compensation, fairness and respect on the job as major reasons for their overwhelming support of unionizing, the news release said.

"We're really excited to have the irrigation systems operators in AFSCME," said Connie Derr, executive director of AFSCME Council 18. "The work they do is essential for all of us in New Mexico, and it's high time they get a voice at the table. We look forward to working with management to benefit both the services and those who provide those services."

This is the second unit of workers at Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District to organize with AFSCME Council 18, according to the news release. A unit of 110 equipment operators, welders, mechanics and field maintenance technicians voted to join AFSCME last October . For the irrigation workers, the next steps are to vote on a bargaining team to negotiate a first contract with management.

"MRGCD services nearly 1,200 miles of waterways in the Middle Rio Grande Valley," Jason Casuga, the CEO of the MRGCD, said in a statement. "MRGCD respects the right of our team members to organize and be represented. We are in the preliminary phase of negotiations and look forward to working with AFSCME."