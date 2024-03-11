Middle Georgia business owner is 2024 Small Business Person of the Year for GA. Who is he?

The award for Small Business Person of the Year in Georgia has been won by a Byron CEO.

Eric R. Williams, CEO of Unified Defense and Prince Service & Manufacturing, won the award in the Peach State. Small business owners from all 50 states, D.C., Guam, and Puerto Rico were recently named National Small Business Week 2024 Business Person of the Year.

Unified Defense and Prince Service & Manufacturing is a metal fabrication business located in Byron.

The company creates solutions for client needs and works with suppliers to make sure the materials used are durable and offers a wide range of aircraft parts and industrial dollies, offers welding and fabrication services, and more, according to the business’ website.

The award is given out by the Small Business Administration and goes to business owners, lending partners and advocates who embody the grit and determination that power the nation’s economy and ensure disaster-impacted communities can recover, according to the SBA.

Williams said the award reflects the support of the community for small businesses.

“I’m extremely proud of our employees,” he said in a news release. “This is really a win for middle Georgia. Our success shows the commitment the community has for small businesses. From the Small Business Development Center to the Chamber of Commerce and Development Authority, the support we have received is unlike any other community.”

For over 60 years, the president has issued a proclamation in observance of National Small Business Week — recognizing that small businesses are the engines of our economy, employing nearly half of the private workforce, creating two in three net new jobs, and generating over 40 percent of America’s economic productivity.

Small Business Association Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman said the award demonstrates the impact small businesses can have on a community.

“Our 2024 National Small Business Week award winners exemplify excellence, innovation, and commitment, and the SBA is proud to showcase their incredible achievements and impact on their communities and our economy,” she said. “Under the Biden-Harris Administration, more Americans than ever before are pursuing the American dream of business ownership and are able to access more opportunities, with historic investments in communities across America in local infrastructure, broadband, manufacturing, innovation, and clean energy.”

Williams said receiving the award was humbling and inspiring.

“I can’t overstate the honor it is to see my businesses and community recognized in this way,” he said. “This honor is humbling and inspiring as Unified Defense and Prince celebrate our national achievement and we look forward to continuing to serve our local community with dedication and devotion.”

The National Small Business Week Award Ceremonies will take place April 28 and 29 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C., where Guzman will recognize the national award winners and individual state winners, and also announce the top honor of National Small Business Person of the Year from among the individual state winners.