Middle Cheshire Road in Canandaigua set for upgrades. What drivers should know

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A section of Middle Cheshire Road in the town of Canandaigua is on tap for maintenance.

On or about May 14 and May 15, crews will begin removing up to 2 inches of asphalt, starting at the intersection of Whitecliff Drive and ending at state Routes 5 and 20.

The road will have alternating one-way traffic while construction is taking place.

Once the asphalt is removed and the road cleaned, new asphalt will be placed on Middle Cheshire Road on May 20 and May 21.

Motorists are asked to be patient.

During the placement of asphalt on the road, travelers may experience wait times or delays in leaving driveways until the roller has completed the compaction of the new asphalt.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly for extra travel time. The dates for paving may change if any rain is in the forecast or if there is inclement weather.

Contact the Canandaigua Highway Department office at 585-394-3300 or highway@townofcanandaigua.org with any questions or concerns.

