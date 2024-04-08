Midday twilight falls across Alabama during rare solar eclipse

For seven-year-old Jamir Cain, the playground at Cooters Pond Park was more interesting Monday afternoon than the solar eclipse.

About three dozen people took in the eclipse from the upper portion of the Prattville park, which offers sweeping views of the Montgomery skyline. Jamir’s father, Malcolm, persuaded him to look at the eclipse through approved glasses at its height about 2 p.m. Dad explained that it was getting dark because the moon was passing between the sun and the earth.

“See that dark spot? On the orange, that’s the moon,” Malcolm Cain said.

“For real?” Jamir shouted. “That’s why it’s getting dark?”

That’s when Jamir turned and ran up wooden ramp to get to the plastic slide.

The solar eclipse at its peak as seen from the Auburn Montgomery campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday April 8, 2024.

Weather conditions for Montgomery and points east cooperated for the eclipse, which blocked about 85 percent of the sun’s rays at its height. There were thin, high clouds present, but viewing was good. Points west of Montgomery dealt with heavier cloud cover, and even some showers.

“It was already dark because of the clouds, and it just got darker, like twilight,” said Jake Oliver, who lives near the Perry County community of Suttle. A retired paper mill worker, he had a welding mask ready to view the eclipse. It went unused.

Autumn Allday smiles as she views the solar eclipse though a solar filter as people gather to view the solar eclipse on the AUM campusin Montgomery, Ala., on Monday April 8, 2024.

“Well, I tried,” he said of the viewing attempt.

In downtown Montgomery, Cindi Pelham and a group of co-workers took a break and walked to a nearby parking deck where they took in the eclipse from the top of the deck.

“It was like it gets on cloudy days, not real dark, but you knew something was going on.” she said. “It’s such a rare thing, I wanted to watch it.”

Then it was back to work, but only after a stop by Prevail Union coffee shop.

The next total eclipse visible in the Lower 48 states happens Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA.

Auburn University Montgomery set up telescopes so people could view the solar eclipse aon the AUM campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday April 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Midday twilight falls across Alabama during rare solar eclipse