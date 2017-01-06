Mid-week crush of Trump confirmation hearings looms

Six confirmation hearings in the Senate are slated for next Wednesday alone (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Washington (AFP) - US lawmakers will be scrambling through a jam-packed series of hearings next week when at least nine of Donald Trump's high-profile nominees, including secretary of state pick Rex Tillerson, begin the confirmation process.

Six confirmation hearings in the Senate are slated for next Wednesday alone -- the same day Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference in New York, his first since winning the presidential election in November and in fact his first since July.

Trump's much-anticipated presser is almost certain to draw attention away from some of his more controversial nominees whose hearings occur on that day.

They include Tillerson, who is under fire for his apparently cozy ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin; attorney general pick Senator Jeff Sessions, who is catching heat for apparent racial bias decades ago; and billionaire Betsy DeVos, a proponent of charter schools who has been named to head the Education Department.

Sessions' two-day hearing actually begins Tuesday. That day's grilling could be overshadowed by President Barack Obama, who delivers his farewell address in Chicago later that day.

Also preparing for Wednesday confirmation hearings are transportation secretary nominee Elaine Chao, who is married to the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell; retired general John Kelly, in line for secretary of homeland security; and congressman Mike Pompeo, who if confirmed will take the reins at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Billionaire private equity investor Wilbur Ross, tapped to be the next commerce secretary, will have a hearing Thursday, the same day as housing and urban development nominee Ben Carson.

All eyes will likely be on Tillerson's hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee beginning 9:00 am January 11.

Tillerson, 64, is the outgoing head of oil giant ExxonMobil, and his ties with Moscow -- he was awarded Russia's Order of Friendship by Putin in 2013 -- have raised eyebrows.

Senator John McCain, a national security hawk, has expressed concerns about Tillerson, as have senators Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham.

Asked by AFP Wednesday if he believed there was a realistic scenario in which he could support Tillerson's nomination, McCain said: "Sure. There's also a realistic scenario that pigs fly."

He later said he had yet to make a decision on whether he could support Tillerson.

Cabinet nominees require a simple majority of 51 senators for confirmation by the 100-member chamber.

Republicans hold 52 seats. Should two or more Republicans refuse to back a nominee, a Trump pick will need at least some Democratic support to get confirmed.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned this week that attempts by Republicans to hold "a series of rushed, truncated hearings before Inauguration Day" on January 20 will be strongly resisted.