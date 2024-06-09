Mid-Ohio ESC therapist honored for her impact on students in Galion

Deborah Fraley, a speech and language pathologist serving Galion City School District and St. Joseph's Catholic School in Galion, was recently recognized by the State Support Team 7 with an Outstanding Educator Award.

“This is my first year working with school-age children, and I had no idea the impact that I had on the lives of the students that I serve," Fraley said.

Deborah Fraley received the Outstanding Educator Award from State Support Team 7.

Galion Primary School Principal Katy Erlsten nominated Fraley as part of a team for the award after Erlsten nominated a student for the R.A. Horn Award for making huge improvements in both reading and speech.

Fraley also credits her team members for the student’s success.

“I was part of a wonderful team who impacted the life of a student in such a positive way that she was able to make significant overall progress this past school year," she noted. "Being a part of that and being recognized by others is a great honor. I am happy serving school-age children and feel at home working in the schools.”

“Mid-Ohio ESC is proud of Deborah's accomplishment," said Shelly Patrick, assistant director of student services. "This is her first year with Mid-Ohio ESC, and her service has been exemplary of the Mid-Ohio ESC Student Services mission to passionately serve the whole child through innovation, collaboration and dedication.”

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mid-Ohio ESC therapist receives Outstanding Education Award