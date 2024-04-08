Mid-Michigan residents shield their eyes and strain their necks for a glimpse of solar eclipse

LANSING — Thousands of people across mid-Michigan got outside Monday for the opportunity to glimpse some part of a total solar eclipse that darkened portions of the U.S. from Texas to the Northeast.

The path of totality for the last solar eclipse in the U.S. for decades stretched from Mexico, across Texas, slanting northeast across the U.S. to Newfoundland, Canada. The path was about 125 miles wide and crossed parts of Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

In the Lansing area, the eclipse began shortly after noon and reached a maximum at 3:12 p.m. before ending just after 4 p.m.

The lawn next to Cowels House at Michigan State University was packed with students and others. People were playing catch, relaxing on blankets and one group of women was blasting “total eclipse of the heart” from a Bluetooth speaker.

At Lansing's Pattengill Biotechnical School, seventh grader Nick Antaya was looking forward to it.

“I’m really pumped about this,” he said.

The last full solar eclipse to cross the U.S. happened in 2017, when most of the students at the school were in kindergarten. Students said they were excited to see the “first real space event,” in their lifetimes.

The Charlotte Public Library hosted a viewing event that attracted several dozen people Monday.

In all, millions of Americans turned out along its path for a chance to see a total eclipse, although some locations missed out because of cloud cover. Outside the path of totality, in most of Michigan, for instance, tens of thousands of people still took time to look up.

Charlotte Library hosts viewing events

It's been decades since Denise Copeland, 71, saw her last total solar eclipse. She was a child then, so attending the eclipse viewing party from a seat in a plastic chair in Charlotte Community Library's parking lot was an exercise in nostalgia, she said.

"It feels exciting," she said. "I remember back then it was a big deal. We built a little box to view it through. It seemed like it went pretty fast. I didn't realize then that it doesn't happen that often and for you to be able to see it without having to travel somewhere is rare. This is my last chance."

Dave Ross and his daughter, Macy Ross, 18, attended the parking lot viewing event, too. He was working as a welder at Professional Metal Works in Lansing in 2017 during the last eclipse. Employees wore their welding shields when they stepped outside to see it then, he said.

"This is worth the day off," he said.

Just before 2 p.m. a few dozen people were at the Charlotte library, some watching from the parking lot and others watching a live NASA feed from a television inside. The library gave away 2,000 eclipse glasses to community members, said Sarah Shaw, a library staff member. They ran out of them Monday morning, she said.

"We've done previous eclipse events in the past and we knew this would be a big one because of where we are in the path of totality," Shaw said.

"I think for me, it's like, 'Am I going to be seeing another one?'" said Melinda Beattie, who watched the NASA coverage inside the library. "I think being a part of this is awe-inspiring and it's being able to fulfill a bucket-list item in a way."

Students excited by 'once-in-a-lifetime' event

“This is like a once in a lifetime event,” said Bella Schafer, a seventh grader at Pattengill. “I’ll be 34 when I see it again.”

Middle and elementary school students spent the minutes leading up to dismissal outside the school. Some stared up at the sun through eclipse glasses the district provided. Other students ran around, happy to be outside on one of the first warm days of the year.

Alexandra Brown, a sixth and seventh grade science teacher at the school, used Monday to teach classes about the eclipse. She wasn’t worried about taking her kids outside to look up at the phenomenon, warning them that staring at the sun without the glasses could damage their eyes permanently.

“I showed them a video illustrating what it looks like when someone stares at the sun and burns their retinas,” she said. “It had like little smoke effects, I think they got it.”

Students were disappointed they would be able to see totality.

“This is taking a long time,” said Akeiglah Jamison, a seventh grader. “But I’m glad we’re outside and not inside.”

Sandra schmidt, left, and Sharon Parr, both of Lansing, sit in a parking lot at the back of the Eastwood Shopping Center in Lansing Township at about 3 p.m. Pare said they got the glasses at Meijer last week and planned on a secluded spot away from crowds.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Total solar eclipse glides across U.S. as people in mid-Michigan look skyward