Mid-Hudson Valley weather: April storm knocks out power for thousands in Sullivan County

Wednesday's storm left thousands of homes and businesses without power in Sullivan County, according to the three utility companies that serve the county.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, New York State Electric and Gas said 8,689 customers in the county had no power.

In Ulster County, 222 NYSEG customers were without power late in the afternoon. In Dutchess County, 658 NYSEG customers were without power. Only eight customers in Orange County lost power, according to NYSEG's outage tracker.

Orange and Rockland Utilities reported that 2,276 of its Sullivan County customers had lost power as of just before 5 p.m.

Only 54 Central Hudson customers in Sullivan County were without power, but the utility also had 235 powerless customers in Ulster County.

The National Weather Service said a flood watch is in effect for Sullivan County until Thursday evening.

A winter weather advisory would go into effect in the county at 7 p.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service had also issued a hazardous weather outlook for eastern and southern Dutchess County, as well as western Ulster County from Tuesday night through Thursday.

