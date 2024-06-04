Mid-East will send a record number of students to national competition this summer

The Mid-East Career and Technology Center smashed school records this year as seven students from the Zanesville and Buffalo campuses will be traveling to Atlanta this month for the National SkillsUSA Competition.

The students come home from school districts across Muskingum and Guernsey counties, including East Muskingum, Rolling Hills, West Muskingum and Crooksville.

To advance to the national competition, the students had to first show off their skills at the 72nd Ohio SkillsUSA State Championship held in April in Columbus.

According to CTC, "The students demonstrated their career and technical skills and leadership abilities in more than 100 contests at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. They were challenged to complete a project in their area of training within a specified time period while being scored by a panel of judges. More than 5,000 competitors and business and industry partners attended the event."

Mackenzie Krenisky (left) and Haylee McNeish with the sweatshirts they designed as part of their SkillsUSA project. The team, which also included Laikyn Clark, will compete in Atlanta this month at the national conference.

Students were then awarded medals based on their projects. The gold medal winners will now advance to the SkillsUSA National Conference from June 24 to 28 in Atlanta.

From the Buffalo campus, the Career Pathways Showcase team consisted of three seniors, Laikyn Clark (Maysville), Mackenzie Krenisky (Meadowbrook) and Haylee McNeish (John Glenn). The students are part of the Graphic Art and Design program at CTC.

"Our project was a fundraiser for our lab to go on a senior trip to Otherworld and Smokey Bones in Columbusm" said Clark. "We printed shirts for all the labs at the Buffalo campus and sold them to current students and staff and later alumni." The group had to learn how to design for and use a screen press as well as develop the designs for each lab at the school.

Kreniski and McNeish said teamwork was the most impactful thing they learned during the project and presentation at state. The group produced roughly 250 shirts for the project.

Zanesville campus senior Alyvia Hinkle, from Crooksville, did her demonstration in cosmetology. "For my SkillsUSA competition I did two haircuts, a styled updo, and a mock phone call as if a client was making an appointment at a salon," she said. While the Career Pathways presentation only lasted roughly 4 to 8 minutes, Hinkle had to compete for six hours.

Mid-East CTC students Kamryn Love, Cierra Gensley, SkillsUSA Zanesville campus adviser Dennis Polvinale, Alyvia Hinkle and Priscilla Garrett.

"It was really long. I practiced a lot on it. Even in school, I would practice during labs, and after school, I would go to a local salon as well and a local stylist. She helped me a lot and trained me a lot," she continued. The salon, Midtown Studio, on Putnam Avenue in Zanesville is owned by Camry Stoffel, who previously won at the national SkillsUSA competition.

She noted that performing at state has helped her better understand the challenges she'll face at nationals. She believes the confidence she has built throughout the process has helped push her towards her full potential. She plans on working at a salon after graduation and becoming a business owner.

Digital Media students from Zanesville competed in the television/video production portion of the competition. The team consisted of Kamryn Love, a West Muskingum senior, and Cierra Gensley, a senior from Crooksville.

"We got a prompt and our prompt was to create a commercial for the Greater Columbus Convention Center. We had to make a 30-second advertisement for it. We had a storyboard, and we had to write a script and a shot list," Love said. The team shot the commercial in Columbus, as they only had four hours to complete the task.

The students were graded on their video's copyright information, time management, professionalism, music credits and how well they explained their process among other things.

Showing off job-related skills at the competition will be Priscilla Garrett, a junior from Crooksville. Garrett is a restaurant and food service operations student at the Zanesville campus. For her competition, she focused on front-of-house service in a fine dining atmosphere. The competitors in this area were judged on tableside manner, ease with guests and more.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Seven Mid-East students to attend National SkillsUSA competition