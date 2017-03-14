Get Microsoft's PCs, Tablets, Xbox Games All On Sale For Pi Day

Microsoft is offering savings in a deal for its Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book tablet PCs.

The day is here, if you’ve been waiting to buy a Microsoft product, Tuesday may be the day. For Pi Day, March 14, Microsoft is celebrating with Pi themed discounts as it has made tradition in previous years.

Some of the discounts are either 31.4 percent off regular prices or prices of $314. Many of the devices include major names like Xbox and Surface products

Microsoft Pi Day Sales

Today the Lenovo Z50-75 is on sale for just $314, that’s a net savings of nearly $300. Other PC sales are for 31.4 percent off of prices, a big chunk especially if you’re looking to purchase one of the more expensive devices Microsoft offers.

In addition to PCs Microsoft is offering deals on the Xbox, Surface products and accessories and games for the devices.

Some of the Xbox games include Steep and Watch Dogs 2 for just $28.58 each, as well as Halo 5, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and NBA 2k16 .

While the deals are impressive, some people wanted even greater ones.

And Microsoft was making sure people knew about the sale.

