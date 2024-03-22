Micro food hall to bring 6 eateries under one roof in Sacramento. When is opening day?

The wait is almost over.

A smorgasbord of eateries will soon operate under one roof in Sacramento.

San Francisco-based Local Kitchens will open its third area location on March 27, at 2610 Arena Blvd., Suite 110, in Natomas, with wagyu beef burgers, Detroit-style pizza, boba and more.

Local Kitchens is a micro food hall that partners with culinary experts to bring a variety of cuisines together on one menu.

The site joins a growing list of more than 10 sites across California, including one in Roseville and another in Davis.

“This addition underscores our mission to foster connections between communities and the culinary talents that inspire them, bringing a diverse collection of signature dishes from favorite restaurants and chefs under one roof,” according to a news release.

Local Kitchens at 2610 Arena Blvd., Suite 110, in Natomas. The San Francisco-based company will open a third Sacramento-area location on Tuesday, March 27, 2024. The micro food hall features cuisine from Nash and Proper, Square Pie Guys, The Melt, Boba Guys, Flavor Trippin’ by Turkey and The Wolf, and Nopalito Taqueria.

“We are on a mission to build authentic connections between guests and the culinary creators who inspire them,” the company added.

The official opening comes roughly one year after the Natomas site was originally slated to unlock its doors to the Sacramento community, according to a previous Sacramento Bee story.

What eateries are at Local Kitchens in Natomas?

The “takeout-first food hall” will feature grub from Sacramento-based Nash & Proper, according to a news release.

The small California chain serves “the best Nashville-style fired chicken in Sacramento,” according to its website.

The menu is chicken-heavy; options include quarter and half chickens, wings, tenders and sandwiches.

Owner Cecil Rhodes, left, works on orders while Matt Rocha, right, lifts a chicken thigh out of hot oil and Gavin Okamoto, center, makes sandwiches at Nash and Proper’s new takeout restaurant on K Street in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Nash and Proper customers eat at the new takeout restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, on K street in downtown Sacramento.

San Francisco-based Square Pie Guys will also set up shop in Natomas with Detroit-style pizzas, chicken wings, salads and fries.

Square Pie Guys is opening its first Sacramento-area location in Roseville’s new Local Kitchens food hall.

Also available:

Guests can take their food to-go or eat on the patio, according to Oscar Weis, head of marketing for Local Kitchens.

What happened to the other Local Kitchens locations in the Sacramento area?

In December, Local Kitchens closed a separate Roseville site on Sierra College Boulevard with no plans of reopening, Weis said.

The Roseville location that is still open is at 10357 Fairway Drive, Suite 130.

The company also abandoned plans for locations in Folsom and Citrus Heights.

“We’re repositioning our stores in the greater Sacramento area in order to best serve our guests as we’ve learned more about the local communities here over the last year,” he told The Bee on Thursday via email.

When will Local Kitchens open in Natomas?

Local Kitchens is slated to open on Tuesday, March 27, at 2610 Arena Blvd., Suite 110, in Natomas.

Business hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

