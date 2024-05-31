Mickal Johnson sentenced to 22 years for 2021 shooting death of disabled Springfield man

Days after posting bond on a charge of felony burglary, a visibly impaired Mickal Johnson fielded questions from a Springfield detective shortly after a man had been shot and killed in front of a home on East Atlantic Street.

Johnson, 22, wasn't supposed to be in possession of a firearm the night 42-year-old Christoper L. Kuder was fatally shot in the chest on June 10, 2021 after attempting to break up a dispute. He wasn't supposed to be under the influence or drugs or alcohol either, as terms of his probation.

But Johnson, who had previously been convicted of violent offenses, said he felt threatened when Kuder, a disabled man who moved with a walking cane, approached him in the street, prompting Johnson to fire a single bullet from point-blank range.

Evidence suggested Johnson killed Kuder — an acquaintance dating the woman whom Johnson was said to be threatening at 2 a.m. — in cold blood before fleeing the scene. On Thursday, Greene County Judge Kaiti Greenwade sentenced Johnson to 22 years in prison for second-degree murder.

In his three years of incarceration at Greene County jail following Kuder's death, Johnson has also been accused of two vicious assaults against inmates, one resulting in additional charges.

Greenwade reminded Johnson that he was given ample opportunity to turn his life around before the shooting, but proceeded to go in a different direction, even as he was given due process.

"While knowing this (homicide case) was pending, while knowing what is at stake, you're still not concerned with the safety of others," Greenwade told Johnson, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. "That pieces the puzzle for me as far as protecting the community, and weighs strongly on my mind in making this decision"

Greene County prosecuting attorney Nick Bergeon told the court Thursday that on the night of the shooting Johnson had been acting erratic and had voiced to a woman, Kuder's girlfriend, that he had hoped for an opportunity to kill someone.

Johnson and the woman were later in a heated altercation outside of Kuder's home on North Pickwick, where investigators said he was threatening the woman, prompting Kuder, a man with a host of health problems, to intervene.

Prosecutors showed video of the emergency services giving aid in the street to Kuder, who died roughly an hour after being shot in the heart. Footage of Johnson's arrest, which came within 30 minutes of the incident, and questioning were also presented to the court, appearing to show an indifferent Johnson appearing to give inconsistent accounts of what transpired.

Johnson told detectives he noticed Kuder had a cane, but thought he was reaching for knife. The victim's uncle, Mike Rogers, said his nephew was not a threatening figure.

"Chris in no way could have ever beaten this man," Rogers told the court. "He had a pacemaker, defibrillator, and walked with a cane and couldn't walk very fast, but his heart was pure."

Kuder's family said he housed friends and acquaintances to help get them on their feet, either charging them no rent at all or at a very low price. Johnson's attorney, James Hayes, described it as house with a high-volume of illegal drug activity.

Hayes said that his client had spiraled since losing his mother several years ago in an auto accident and this father had his own of issues. He told the the court that if his client wasn't high under the influence of drugs, things would have ended differently.

Johnson wrote a short letter to the court, apologizing to Kuder's family. One of Johnson's relatives showed up to court as a character witness and to discuss his upbringing, but left the courtroom early for unknown reasons before she could be called to speak.

"I did the unthinkable and I'm ready to serve what seems fit," Johnson said in a letter read by Hayes.

Kuder's death was among 26 homicide cases in Springfield in 2021.

Ryan Collingwood covers a wide range of topics for the News-Leader with an emphasis on public safety. He can be reached by phone at 417-258-8174 and email at rcollingwood@news-leader.com. You can also follow Ryan on social media at X.com/rwcollingwood

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man sentenced to 22 years for 2021 shooting death