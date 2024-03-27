Michigan's Palisades plant on track to become nation's 1st reopened nuclear facility

COVERT TOWNSHIP — Thanks to federal funding announced Wednesday, the Palisades nuclear facility in Michigan is poised to be the first shuttered plant to resume nuclear energy generation. Officials say Palisades, and the energy it produces, will be key to meeting goals for lowering carbon emissions.

The company that owns Palisades Energy LLC, Holtec International, will receive up to a $1.52 billion conditional loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. The funding will allow the 800 megawatt-capacity plant to resume energy production, company officials and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday morning.

Nuclear energy is a key tool for the Biden administration, Granholm said, particularly because it emits almost no greenhouse gas emissions during production, compared to heavier polluter sources like coal-fired plants.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm view a demonstration of a training simulation at the Palisades Nuclear Plant on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Covert Township, Mich. The Department of Energy announced it would loan $1.5 billion to reopen the plant.

“Restarting Palisades is critical to that because right now, not only is nuclear our single largest source of carbon-free electricity, it's one of our single largest sources of electricity period,” Granholm said.

The funding is made available through the Title 17 Clean Energy Financing Program, part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in 2022. The plan to reopen Palisades is still subject to approval by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. A Holtec official said the process to fully reopen Palisades could take another 18 months.

Once opened, the plant would be scheduled to be operational through 2051.

In January, multiple outlets including Reuters reported the loan’s existence, allowing Holtec to re-open Palisades. Holtec bought the facility from its previous owner, Entergy, in 2022, the year it stopped providing power. Initially, Holtec eyed decommissioning the plant but a slew of key figures, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have backed an effort to re-open Palisades.

In addition to the newly announced federal funding, Whitmer and lawmakers earmarked $150 million for Palisades in their fiscal year 2024 budget.

“Once open, Palisades will be the first successfully restarted nuclear power plant in American history, driving $363 million of regional economic impact and helping Michigan lead the future of clean energy," Whitmer said.

Whitmer and Granholm also received a tour of the facility Wednesday, including a demonstration inside one of the plant's training simulators.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at an event announcing funding for the reopening of the Palisades Nuclear Plant on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Covert Township, Mich. The plant is poised to be the first shuttered nuclear power facility to reopen in the U.S.

Holtec announced last year that it reached an agreement with Wolverine Power Cooperative, a non-profit electric provider servicing 280,000 customers in mostly rural Michigan, to purchase two-thirds of the power generated by Palisades once it reopens. The remaining power would be purchased by Hoosier Energy, which provides electricity in Indiana and Illinois.

Once operational, Palisades will provide 600 full-time jobs. The plant is in Covert Township, near South Haven, about an hour southwest of Grand Rapids.

Last year, Whitmer signed bills targeting a 100% clean energy goal in Michigan by 2040. Nuclear energy is one of the clean sources outlined in the legislation. The plant is anticipated to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 4.5 million tons annually, according to the Department of Energy.

Lawmakers in Michigan recently introduced legislation aimed at spurring furthering nuclear energy — a bipartisan package of bills would establish siting requirements for advanced nuclear reactors, create research grants for nuclear and hydrogen energy studies at public universities in Michigan and establish tax credits for manufacturers working on the design of nuclear reactors. The package, which includes House Bills 4753 and 5906-5909, awaits committee hearings.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Palisades nuclear plant poised to reopen after $1.5B loan