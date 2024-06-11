These are Michigan's most dangerous intersections, according to Michigan Auto Law

Michigan drivers, be on the lookout for road safety billboards this summer. A new public safety campaign warns of dangerous intersections through roadside billboards.

Michigan Auto Law firm in Farmington Hills is launching an initiative to raise awareness of driving safety through billboards across the state this summer. There will be seven billboards in metro Detroit and Grand Rapids, warning drivers that they'll be entering Michigan's most dangerous intersections.

"By placing these billboards as motorists' approach critical intersections, we hope to alert drivers and encourage them to pay a little more attention," said Steven M. Gursten, president of Michigan Auto Law. "Hopefully, they will make safer choices behind the wheel, or even choose a different route."

Most dangerous intersections in Michigan

These are some of the most-dangerous intersections in Michigan, according to Michigan Auto Law:

11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue, Warren/Centerline

Schoolcraft Road at Telegraph Road, Redford

Martin Parkway at North Pontiac Trail Roundabout, Commerce Township

18 1/2 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights

Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road, Southfield

10 Mile Road at I-94, St. Clair Shores

US-131 at Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids

Crash data

The campaign comes during the "100 deadliest days of summer," a period of high crash fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Dangerous summer road conditions can be attributed to high traffic volumes, summer vacations, an increase in teenage drivers, construction, motorcycles, increased late-night driving andf increased recreational driving.

"With summer upon us, we see a significant increase in road traffic, construction, and drinking and driving," Gursten said. "Our goal at Michigan Auto Law is safety. We want to keep people and their families safe on the road."

The annual ranking compiles Michigan State police intersection crash data based on motor vehicle accident reports from local law enforcement and police departments across Michigan from the previous year, according to Michigan Auto Law.

The billboard campaign launches this week and runs through Labor Day weekend.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: These are Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2024