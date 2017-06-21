Michigan's Bishop Airport evacuated after police officer injured

(Reuters) - Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, was evacuated on Wednesday morning following an "incident" that left an airport police officer injured, according to a brief statement on the airport's Facebook page.

All passengers were safe, the airport said, but did not provide details about the incident.

The police officer was stabbed inside the main terminal and taken to a hospital, according to the local NBC affiliate, citing another police officer at the scene.

The officer's condition was not immediately known.

Flint police did not immediately respond to questions.





(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)