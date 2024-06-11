In Michigan's 8th, McDonald Rivet best suited to fill retiring Dan Kildee's shoes | Endorsement

Michigan's 8th Congressional District is far-flung and wildly diverse, demographically and geographically — spanning Bay and Saginaw counties and parts of Genesee, Midland and Tuscola counties — encompassing vast farmland, tourist towns, college and industrial centers and cities that have long struggled with gun violence and economic decline.

In the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township — who’s represented the area since 2013 after replacing his uncle Dale Kildee, who’d served since 1977 — one candidate stands out for her intimate familiarity with all corners of the district.

For her deep understanding of the problems the district faces, and her vision for effective and level-headed lawmaking, the Free Press Editorial Board endorses KRISTEN McDONALD RIVET in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary.

The 8th District is one of two open congressional seats in Michigan. The staunchly Democratic Kildees' long tenancy in the district may lead casual observers to conclude that it is a safe seat for the Democrats. But during the last four decades, the district has tilted to the right, and only Dan Kildee's longstanding service and skill as a lawmaker have kept this seat blue.

The road to partisan control of the U.S. House of Representatives runs through Michigan's 8th District, and the top vote-getter in the August primary will face a heated battle in the November general election.

An impressive field

McDonald Rivet will face two impressive opponents in the Democratic primary.

Matt Collier, an engineer and military veteran with a master’s degree from Harvard University, served as mayor of Flint from 1987 to 1991.

And Dr. Pamela Pugh, president of the state Board of Education, served as chief health advisor in response to the Flint water crisis and was reelected to the state school board with more than 2 million votes in 2022. Pugh in particular demonstrated both compassion and familiarity with the district's range of policy needs.

But McDonald Rivet, in her short time as a lawmaker, has put in the time it takes to develop intricate strategies on a wide range of issues from educational accountability to keeping and developing tech jobs in Michigan.

And she leads her Democratic opponents in fundraising, reporting $826,000 at the end of the first quarter. Pugh reported $231,000 and Collier $303,608. (The top Republican fundraiser and frontrunner in that party's primary, Paul Junge, reported $1.1 million during the same period.) Fundraising prowess will only become more important as the general election fight commences.

Getting things done

McDonald Rivet, 53, of Bay City, is a first-term state senator with a clear and honest assessment of who she is, and who she wants to be as a lawmaker.

She describes herself as a moderating voice eager to tackle big issues in big ways.

“For me, being a moderate means what is the most practical ... thing we can do to get the result that we want, and have the buy-in from the people we work for, which is the voters,” McDonald Rivet said last month in an endorsement interview with the Free Press Editorial Board.

In April, she and six other Democrats in the state Legislature introduced a package of bills calling for an investment of $1.5 billion to making child care more affordable in Michigan.

McDonald Rivet — whose resume includes time at the education-focused Skillman Foundation and as executive director of Michigan Head Start — wants the state to make that investment immediately, without raising any taxes. That means cutting other child care programs that serve smaller numbers — and that means tension with other Democrats and advocates.

But she is not afraid of tense negotiations.

That kind of ambitious but responsible approach to significant change is just what Michiganders need in Washington.

Working for working families

She’s keenly aware of the wide range of problems residents of the 8th District face, and quick to point out that 60% of jobs in Michigan pay less than $50,000 a year. (That’s according to Ann Arbor-based think tank Michigan Future, where McDonald Rivet served as vice president before winning office.)

“In my district, that number is 80%,” she said. “So while there is diversity in terms of prosperity, it’s important to recognize where most people are.”

She notes the difficulties rural families have accessing mental health care. She wants to bring federal funding to urban mentorship initiatives aimed at preventing youth violence in cities like Saginaw. And she recognizes a generational obligation to continue supporting families impacted by lead poisoning in the Flint water crisis.

She said she spends most of her time with her sleeves rolled up, working on strategies for economic stability, child care access and building a strong workforce. And she believes the biggest role of a member of Congress is to find ways to put money back in working families’ pockets.

She stands firmly opposed to any sort of abortion bans, even as a practicing Catholic, calling them fundamental violations of the privacy of women.

“I have my own personal views on abortion,” she said. “Those are my views. It’s not a place for government.”

In this competitive race, McDonald Rivet is best prepared, not only to win election to the U.S. House, but to serve Michiganders once she's there.

How to vote

Local clerks will mail absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primary to Michigan voters on June 27. Registered voters may cast ballots early, in person, from July 27 to Aug. 4 — check with your local clerk for the location of early voting sites and dropboxes for absentee ballots. And, of course, you can vote — and register to vote — in person on Election Day.

