Michiganders can check status of Medicaid, food assistance benefits through new tracker

Michiganders waiting for updates on applications for Medicaid, food assistance or other benefits can now keep tabs through a new online tracker.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched the function on the MI Bridges website to allow applicants to monitor their benefits status, instead of having to wait for a determination letter or call a local MDHHS office.

“This innovative tool will allow residents to know the exact status of their benefits application 24/7 and help them prepare for any next steps. In addition to helping Michiganders feel more involved and empowered in their application process, we are hopeful it will also result in lower call volumes to local offices and employee success," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel in a news release.

Medical debt: Wayne County seeks to wipe away up to $700M in medical debt for 300,000 residents

Last fall, MDHHS case workers picketed because they said staffers were dealing with hundreds of backlogged cases, including an influx of cases related to Medicaid recertification, following the end of the public health emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants can log on and see when MDHHS received their application, if there are any scheduled appointments, if the department requires additional documents and if MDHHS has made a decision. The tracker will be available on their client dashboard. The application and benefits information is only shown to the head of the household on the account and requires proof of identity.

An example of a new tracker the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched on its MI Bridges website to allow applicants to monitor their benefits status. Language may differ based on the program.

The tool tracks five benefits programs: health care coverage, the food assistance program, cash assistance, child development and care and state emergency relief.

For more information go to newmibridges.michigan.gov or call the MI Bridges help desk at 844-799-9876.

Free Press staff writer Arpan Lobo contributed to this report.

Contact Nushrat Rahman: nrahman@freepress.com; 313-348-7558. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @NushratR.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MDHHS launches new online benefits tracker. Here's what to know.