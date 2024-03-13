“Michigan Works” helps place job seekers with employers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For Mitchel Blenyars, it’s a dream come true. Upon graduation from high school, Mitch has a full-time job waiting for him at a local car dealership, all thanks to Michigan Works. Mitch initially heard of the opportunities available through Michigan Works from his teachers at The Delta/Schoolcraft Intermediate School District. Mitch is excited to start his new career and grateful to Michigan Works for all the training and guidance.

“So, I went to class one day, and I came back, and the teachers were wondering why I came back. And apparently, they thought this would be a good idea. They put me in workplace learning and stuff like that. So, we went back DST and took a safety test. And after that, we got in touch with Michigan Works.”

Michigan Works JMG Youth Specialist, Sam Frizzelli says the work-based learning program is the key to matching workers with jobs. And Mitch was a good fit.

“Mitch was actually referred to Michigan Works through the career and technical education program at the Delta School Craft Esty and when I got his paperwork, we were able to go through the program enrollment process to see if he had met all the requirements to enroll in our program. And he was a perfect fit for the work-based learning program.”

Frizzelli says and there is more to this program other than the hands-on training. Michigan Works also teaches life skills everyone needs for a successful career.

“Part of the WB program is the hands-on hours experience that he would obtain here at the job site along with doing an academic component and a financial literacy component which we did right at Michigan Works.”

Michigan Works understands that some job seekers may encounter some barriers to employment, and they work with the applicant to remove them.

“We go a little bit in depth with what some of the barriers he may have to employment. And with that, we’re able to set up goals to remove those barriers and even do some supportive services with transportation and clothing.”

Business services Director, Tonya Heikkinen says that finding a match between the right applicant and the right employer is built into the program.

“So, what we do is, is our talent specialist really dives into that candidate of what their future goals are, what are their expectations, what are they looking for out of a career? And then we kind of also dive into the aspect of what is the company looking for. What kind of training opportunities do they have?”

The success of the work-based learning program is seen by the employer as well. Riverside Chrysler Service manager Nick Erickson says Mitch was an easy choice, and he would recommend this program to other businesses looking to hire quality candidates.

“I would definitely tell them to reach out to Michigan Works and see what they can do to help them get some workforce. That’s always a struggle. Finding the right people for the right job.”

Upon Graduation Mitch now looks forward to a career as a opposed to just a job, a career made possible through the cooperation of Michigan Works, and the dealership willing to bring him on board.

