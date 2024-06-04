Michigan, Wisconsin governors tout Biden’s green investments in climate group’s $1.4M ad buy

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) will appear in ads touting the Biden administration’s green investments in ads running in their state.

The $1.4 million total buy from climate group Evergreen includes an ad with each governor, highlighting the impact of the Biden administration’s investments in their state.

Neither Whitmer nor Evers is up for reelection, but their appearance in the ads could give a boost to Biden in the key swing states.

The ads will run for three weeks in the Flint, Grand Rapids, and Milwaukee media markets.

In the Michigan ad, Whitmer appears in a job training center highlighting electric car and battery manufacturing.

“Making electric cars that power our economy and our future. And now, working with the Biden administration, batteries that used to be made in China are being made all across our state,” she says, interspersed with images of Biden.

The ad featuring Evers is narrated by an outside voice but touts the administration’s investments in solar and energy-efficient home upgrades.

“Governor Evers is working with the Biden administration to do even more,” the ad says. “Like this project, where homes are being retrofitted with energy-saving windows, appliances, and better insulation.”

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats put billions toward renewable and other climate friendly energy sources in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.