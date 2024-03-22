It may be spring in Michigan, but the state is getting hit with another winter storm Friday.

Much of lower Michigan is expected to get several inches of snow, which will be heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service. Expect hazardous driving conditions as roads become snow covered and visibility falls to a mile or less.

Detroit should expect 3-4 inches of snow. Howell, Pontiac and Port Huron are expected to see 4-6 inches, according the the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Wayne and Washtenaw counties until 2 p.m. For other parts of the region, the advisory is in effect until midnight.

Michigan weather radar

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan weather radar: Snowstorm hits metro Detroit