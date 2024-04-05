Michigan weather forecast for 2024 solar eclipse: 'It's possible' clouds will clear

For Michiganders following the Detroit Tigers — and the 2024 solar eclipse happening April 8 ― weather forecasters have some predictions that, well, let’s put it this way, aren’t entirely clear.

By game time on Opening Day, set for 1:10 p.m. Friday, the light snow that has been falling in some areas of metro Detroit since early morning is expected to be gone, although it could be raining when the Tigers and Oakland Athletics take the field at Comerica Park, and it likely will be cloudy and chilly, in the mid-40s.

Here's what to know about the weather this weekend and Monday, April 8.

The predicted cloud coverage at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, when the solar eclipse is expected to begin.

2024 solar eclipse weather forecast

On Monday, when the moon is set to eclipse the sun, the weather is expected to be warmer — in the 60s — but, the forecast also calls for clouds and a 30%-40% chance of rain in the morning, which drops down to 20% in the afternoon, when the eclipse is predicted to happen.

But there is hope.

"We are looking at a clearing trend," said Trent Frey, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake Township. But when — and if — that will happen, the forecasters don’t know.

"It’s possible we could have the clouds move out by the time of the eclipse, but it’s not certain for sure," Frey said.

Detroit weekend weather forecast

In any case, Frey said, the weekend is expected to be mostly dry and in the 50s: partly sunny on Saturday, and mostly sunny on Sunday, although a storm system is expected to move in Sunday evening, which is what would bring the rain Monday morning.

Until then, bundle up, Frey said, noting that Friday morning may bring snow.

"I had some flurries on the way in to work this morning," Frey said. "So it's out there."

By the afternoon, there’s only a 10% chance for rain, more of a drizzle than a downpour, so rain delays are unlikely, but wind gusts could add some chill, making the temperature feel like it is in the 30s. So unless you are in the suites, Frey suggested wearing a warm jacket — or even better, "a couple layers."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan eclipse weather forecast: 'Possible' clouds will clear