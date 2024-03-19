Michigan tornado drill announced for 1 p.m. Wednesday: What to know about statewide alert

Don't fret if you hear a siren Wednesday — officials will be testing the state's tornado alert system.

Michigan will see a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m.

While this Michigan first day of spring is acting more like winter, don’t forget tomorrow is our statewide tornado drill! pic.twitter.com/1gOTXiO3Lm — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) March 19, 2024

Michigan State Police announced the drill Tuesday afternoon as the state marks Severe Weather Awareness Week.

As spring starts Tuesday, officials encourage tornado preparedness. Michigan sees an average of 15 tornadoes per year, with winds up to 200 mph.

Residents can prepare for potential tornadoes with the following steps:

Prepare a safe room to evacuate to in case of a warning or approaching tornado.

Build an emergency kit.

Sign up for the local emergency alert systems.

Follow news updates in case of severe weather.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan tornado drill 2024: Statewide test Wednesday at 1 p.m.