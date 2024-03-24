Michigan teacher fired after parent exposes her creative side hustle

By day, Domonique Brown was a history teacher at Taylor Preparatory High School in the Detroit area, but in her off hours the educator worked as an aspiring rapper named Drippin Honey.

That is until she was let go from her job.

Brown told FOX 2 that a parent complained that she was a "bad influence" on her students because she’s a rapper, despite being voted teacher of the month in December.

She said she never received a complaint in writing and asked the administration, "Could we ask the parent to come in and see professionalism, see me in a classroom, see me after school, see me at all the games, see me dropping kids off every day, buying food, doing all these things? Can they come see me in my element before they try to say I’m unprofessional?"

MISSOURI TEACHER WHO RESIGNED AFTER SCHOOL FOUND ONLYFANS PAGE GETS FIRED FROM NEW JOB

Domonique Brown told FOX 2 the school wasn't clear on what specifically a parent found objectionable about her rapping.

Brown said the parent remained anonymous and didn’t go into detail about what they found objectionable about her rapping.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Music is part of the culture. We’re from Motown. This is what we do," she added.

This week, after her firing, Brown posted a music video on her social media that she made with some of her students.

In the video, "Drippin 101," Brown danced with her students and rapped about "Motown, baby, going crazy like the ‘80s."

In a message alongside her video, Brown announced that she had been fired over her rapping, adding, "What troubles me most about this situation is the lack of consideration for the impact and influence I have had on my students’ lives."

CHRISTIAN TEACHER: I WAS FIRED FOR MY BELIEFS

She continued, "My dedication, professionalism, and passion for education have always been unwavering, regardless of any personal pursuits I may have. It is worth noting that when I was hired as a teacher, my involvement in the music industry as a rapper did not hinder my candidacy. I was judged based on my qualifications, experience, and potential to positively impact the lives of my students. Yet, now, my commitment and contributions seem to be overshadowed by arbitrary judgments about my personal life."

She said she has been teaching for seven years and has more than 200 signatures from students and parents who support her.

Taylor Preparatory High School didn’t immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The school told FOX 2 in part: "Student well-being remains at the forefront of everything we do, and we will continue fostering a distraction-free teaching and learning environment focused on student success."

Brown said she plans to take legal action against the school.





Original article source: Michigan teacher fired after parent exposes her creative side hustle