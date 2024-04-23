Michigan student dies 'suddenly' on school trip to robotics competition in Texas

A Michigan community is mourning after a student died suddenly while on a school trip to a robotics competition in Texas last week.

The student "suddenly passed away," Lake Orion High School confirmed with USA TODAY Tuesday. The school is located in Orion Township, about 40 miles north of Detroit.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community," superintendent Ben Kirby said in a statement sent out to the student body on Friday, obtained by USA TODAY.

"Today, Friday, April 19, one of our current high school students suddenly passed away. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends," the statement continued.

Student was attending Robotics World Championship

The school's principal, Dan Hass, informed parents that the student was attending the Robotics World Championship, according to reporting by the Oakland County Times.

“Our hearts are very heavy as we mourn this loss," Hass said, per the outlet. "We will be ready to meet the needs of our students and staff Monday morning.”

Kirby noted in the statement that Lake Orion High School and Lake Orion Community Schools have crisis teams that will be ready to "help with the needs of students and school personnel."

"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to support our high school students through this tragedy," Kirby shared.

Lake Orion High School Robotics team responds to tragedy

"This has been an incredibly challenging time for our team and community, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received," Lake Orion Robotics FIRST Team 302 shared in an Instagram post.

"We’re prioritizing the privacy of the family right now and will share more when it’s appropriate. Thank you all for your understanding and support."

Lake Orion High's robotics team was attending the FIRSTS robotics world championships in Houston, Texas that ran April 17 through April 20, according to the competition's website.

Support has poured in from other robotics teams across the country.

"Everyone on f(x) robotics sends their love and support to all @firstteam302 team members, their families, and the entire Lake Orion community as they get through this incredibly difficult time. #wearealldragons," a North Carolina team wrote.

"4362 would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of the families, students, mentors, and coaches on @firstteam302 we our all here for you. #morethanrobots #wearealldragons," wrote a Michigan team.

A West Virgina team said it is "grieved by the fact FIRST has lost a member of its community."

"This is a tragic time for everyone associated with team 302 and the FIRST community," an Idaho team shared.

