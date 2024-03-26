Michigan State University settles racial discrimination lawsuit with former employee

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University has settled a lawsuit with a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety employee for $25,000.

The police department's former human resources administrator, Crystal Perry, claimed in a federal civil rights lawsuit she was fired in retaliation for filing complaints of race and sex discrimination and retaliation with university and state officials.

The university, the MSU Board of Trustees, and two former police department employees - Vice president and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch and Chief of Staff Daryl Green - were named as defendants in the suit filed early last year. The board and the two former employees were dismissed from the suit last year, according to the online court record.

The formal settlement agreement provided by MSU spokesperson Mark Bullion says MSU agreed on Feb. 6 to pay Perry $25,000 "as compensation for her claimed non-economic mental and emotional distress damages, as well as for attorney fees and costs."

According to the four-page settlement, Perry agreed to dismiss the lawsuit and not file another against the university. She is also not able to work at the university again in any capacity.

Bullion did not comment further on the settlement.

Elizabeth Abdnour, Perry's Lansing-based attorney, was not immediately available for comment.

The lawsuit said Perry was one of four Black employees in the 140-member department when she was hired in July 2021.

Perry claimed in her suit that she was given a "room that was formerly a broom closet" for her office and that she filed a complaint with internal affairs against an officer after she allegedly verbally harassed Perry in late 2021, because Perry's duties weren't on par with another's. When Perry's complaint was rejected, she took her complaint about the officer to MSU's Office of Institutional Equity.

"After Perry filed the OIE complaints, on or around December 2021, two MSUPD employees...told Perry they were going to file a 'reverse discrimination' complaint against her because they were upset that she was hired," the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit claims Green completed a performance review of Perry in March 2022, eight months into her job, that indicated she met expectations. But another performance review of Perry four months later, on the last day of her probationary period, said she didn't meet expectations. Perry was fired that same day.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU settles racial discrimination lawsuit with former employee