Michigan State Trustee Rema Vassar under investigation for alleged 'explicit hand gesture'

EAST LANSING — Michigan State Trustee Rema Vassar is under investigation again.

The university is investigating whether Vassar, during a March 3 special meeting, made an "explicit hand gesture" toward trustees Dianne Byrum and Brianna Scott, Board of Trustees Chairman Dan Kelly, R-Clarkston, said.

Kelly said the university's Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance provided the board an initial update regarding reports of the incident.

Emily Guerrant, vice president of communications for the university, said the report came through a hotline where members of the MSU community can inform officials of potential misconduct.

"If true, the board condemns this gesture," Kelly said. "The board is supportive of the OARC completing its review and any corrective actions it deems to be in alignment with its findings."

Vassar was not immediately available for comment.

Vassar's husband, Lucius Vassar, seemed to allude to the review of the gesture during the public comment portion of Friday's meeting.

"Institutions will stoop so low as to use screen captures, present them out of context, and tap into stereotypes to create false narratives and present them as legitimate," Lucius Vassar said.

During the March 3 special meeting, the board voted 6-2 to censure and refer misconduct allegations against Vassar and Trustee Dennis Denno to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, under a Michigan law that allows the governor to remove elected officials. Vassar and Denno were the no votes.

Trustees also voted to censure Trustee Brianna Scott, with Vassar the lone no vote, because Scott wrote and released publicly a letter alleging misconduct by Vassar. Scott voluntarily accepted the decision that amounts to a formal statement of disapproval from the board.

The votes also stripped Vassar and Denno of board assignments and from any liaison positions as well as any other duties except those involved with their elected positions.

The vote came after an investigation into the claims made in Scott’s letter found misconduct and violations of board rules.

"Of the allegations raised in the investigation, the ones of most concern to Miller & Chevalier are claims that Chair Vassar and Trustee Denno retaliated against Interviewees and claims that they undertook to launch personal attacks against Interim President Woodruff and the Faculty Senate Chair, (Jack) Lipton."

Vassar also accepted free flights and tickets for her and her daughter on a donor's plane to meeting with former Dean Sanjay Gupta to settle a lawsuit brought by Gupta over his forced resignation, according to a university investigation.

Vassar has maintained she did not violate codes of conduct. Her attorneys described the MSU investigation by Miller Chevalier as "inaccurate," "incomplete," "flawed," and said it lacked due process.

